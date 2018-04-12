Calling Nana Addo super incompetent unpresidential - Awuku

news

The outgoing National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku has said ex-President Mahama acted unpresidential by labelling Nana Akufo-Addo as super incompetent.

He said those comments were totally uncalled for.

“Mahama’s comments were not presidential, unnecessary, needless and President Nana Addo will not descend low to respond to him,” Mr. Awuku told Citi News.

READ ALSO: Mahama is not civilised - Kennedy Agyapong

President Mahama had called Nana Akufo-Addo super incompetent at one of the NDC's "Unity Walk" at Wa over the weekend.

Mahama said, "The incompetence is so bad… the President and his government need an Obinim Sticker. If it really works, they may need an Obinim sticker.”

But Sammy Awuku thinks the comments were in a bad taste. He said, “I think personally it was unnecessary and I was particularly saddened because former president John Mahama is not an ordinary opposition leader but someone who has occupied the high office of the land before, you can have some of us activist talking that way but when you have the former leader of the country to make such a comment then that was a direct attack on the personality of the sitting president".

READ ALSO: Mahama is Africa's 'most incompetent' election observer - Minister

The tag of incompetence was first labelled at John Mahama when he was President by the current Vice President Dr. Bwumia.

“When you do this you open yourself up for reprisals and counter attacks from the NPP but I am happy President Nana Addo has not responded because the statement made by former President Mahama was not presidential and it was needless. He could have just addressed the supporters that accompanied him on his walk and offered an alternative argument, strong and constructive criticism but when you reduce it to jokes as it is in social media you lower the discourse and makes it very difficult for us to measure on a balance what he wanted to put across", he added.