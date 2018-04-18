Home > News > Politics >

Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted - Group demands


Confusion at EC Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted - Group demands

The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo has empanelled a committee to look into the alleged abuse of power and corruption scandal that have rocked the EC.

  Published:
Four private Ghanaian citizens have petition President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to interdict embattled Electoral Commissioner Charlotte Osei and her two Deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku-Amankwa, who are being investigated into allegations of financial malfeasance.

The group said their continuous stay in office will affect the outcome of the investigations.

Chief Justice investigates

The five-member committee is expected to investigate the EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei together with her two deputies, Georgina Opoku-Amankwa who is in charge of Corporate Service and Amadu Sulley, in charge of Operations as prescribed under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

The committee to be presided over by a Supreme Court judge has two other Court of Appeal judges (male and female) as well as two other members nominated by the Council of State (male and female) as its membership.

Group petitions

But the group in a petition said the trio must be debarred from the Commission.

The petition read: "This petition is anchored on the prima facie establishment by the Chief Justice’s committee investigating allegations of procurement and financial malfeasance against the three commissioners.

"We are of the firm belief that their continuous stay in office while there is a criminal investigation against them is not in line with best and acceptable practice, since their stay in office may affect the ongoing investigation. The petition also takes inspiration from the recent actions by your outfit where appointees of your government have been asked to step aside for smooth investigative processes to be carried out due to similar criminal allegations against them.

"Recent amongst such actions includes the suspension of the Upper West Regional Minister and the Deputy Sports Minister. Again, in the case between Mr Richard Nyamah v. Ms Lauretta Lamptey.

"Former President John Dramani Mahama suspended the CHRAJ boss pursuant to article 146(10) (b) of the Constitution after the Chief Justice committee established a prima facie against her."

