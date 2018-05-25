news

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia has taken swipe at the Criminal Investigations Department into allegations of fraud by false pretense levelled against President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

According to him, it was not right for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to order the CID to arrest the GFA boss.

Addressing the tertiary wing of the NDC in Koforidua, he said the investigations by the CID will amount to nothing describing it as sham.

He added: "Nobody will defend Kwesi Nyantakyi if indeed he did what he did. He has to face the law much as any other person in his situation must face the law.

"Nobody should make any attempt to defend president Akufo-Addo or Bawumia or the Chief of Staff or anybody if they are found to be culpable but don’t rush to take decisions that will compromise the case. When the NPP wants to spoil a case they are the first to report to the police and then charge the person with wrong charges so that the person will walk away."