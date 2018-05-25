Asiedu Nketia said the investigations by the CID will amount to nothing describing it as sham.
According to him, it was not right for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to order the CID to arrest the GFA boss.
Addressing the tertiary wing of the NDC in Koforidua, he said the investigations by the CID will amount to nothing describing it as sham.
"Nobody should make any attempt to defend president Akufo-Addo or Bawumia or the Chief of Staff or anybody if they are found to be culpable but don’t rush to take decisions that will compromise the case. When the NPP wants to spoil a case they are the first to report to the police and then charge the person with wrong charges so that the person will walk away."