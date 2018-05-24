Home > News > Politics >

A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest


CID Investigations A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest

A-Plus said Ghanaians should allow the CID to do their work.

  • Published:
CID boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and A-Plus play

CID boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and A-Plus
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Controversial musician and member of the NPP, Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, has revealed that he already knows the outcome of investigations being conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) into allegations of fraud by false pretense levelled against President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

A-Plus who has been ranting on Facebook since Nana Addo ordered the CID to arrest the GFA capo said Ghanaians should allow the investigative body to do their work adding that, he knows the outcome of the report.

READ MORE: Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plus

It will be recalled that, Director–General of the CID was accused by A-Plus for covering corruption allegations against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, during the investigations.

Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-plus play

Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-plus

 

Reacting to the arrest and investigations by the CID, he said instead of helping the president to protect the public purse, some people are jubilating over Nyantakyi's arrest.

"You are there jubilating over Kwasi Nyantakyi who has not stolen your tax money instead of being citizens and helping the president to protect the public purse. Kwasi Nyantakyi is now with the CID. Let’s leave them to do their work. I have an idea what the outcome of that investigation will be.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus

COD boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah play

COD boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

 

This is more important. It is your money. It is about a 178 million dollars contract. We claim we do not have money. Women give birth on the floor. People die because they cannot afford air (oxygen). There are no streetlight in many parts of the country. There are only 50 ambulances for 27 million people. We can’t sit down and watch our money given out just like that. This is what Ghana must talk about. Don’t let them use Nyantakyi as a cover up…. Read this," A-Plus said in a Facebook post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
Anas Saga: Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho Anas Saga Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho
Allegations: Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus Allegations Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus
Hajia Fati's Assault: NPP seeks out of court settlement Hajia Fati's Assault NPP seeks out of court settlement
Number 12: Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative video Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative video
Double Salary Saga: I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu Double Salary Saga I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu

Recommended Videos

Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Politics: John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho Politics John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative videobullet
2 Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest - Gyampo...bullet
3 Law Suit NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposébullet
4 Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying over 'death...bullet
5 Allegations Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A...bullet
6 Truce Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peacebullet
7 GFA Woes Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon Benjaminbullet
8 NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC...bullet
9 Employment I have secured 700 jobs for my people - Ken...bullet
10 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
Anas Saga Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho
Allegations Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus
Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative video
Double Salary Saga I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu
Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest - Gyampo to Nana Addo
Corruption Allegations Read full report why Police acquitted Asenso-Boakye, Abu Jinapor
A Plus Musician dares Deputy CID Boss to arrest him over 'doctored' tape
Leaked Audio A Plus leaked tape cooked - Dep. CID
Anas Exposé Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases...bullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

Former President John Mahama
2020 Elections Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Shots Fired Akufo-Addo's incompetence making Mahama an angel - NDC MP
Acting and aspiring National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay
NPP Race I'm still in NPP Chairmanship race - Freddie Blay
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
NPP Race Bawumia is the best to take over from Nana Addo - Kofi Bentil