news

Controversial musician and member of the NPP, Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, has revealed that he already knows the outcome of investigations being conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) into allegations of fraud by false pretense levelled against President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

A-Plus who has been ranting on Facebook since Nana Addo ordered the CID to arrest the GFA capo said Ghanaians should allow the investigative body to do their work adding that, he knows the outcome of the report.

READ MORE: Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plus

It will be recalled that, Director–General of the CID was accused by A-Plus for covering corruption allegations against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, during the investigations.

Reacting to the arrest and investigations by the CID, he said instead of helping the president to protect the public purse, some people are jubilating over Nyantakyi's arrest.

"You are there jubilating over Kwasi Nyantakyi who has not stolen your tax money instead of being citizens and helping the president to protect the public purse. Kwasi Nyantakyi is now with the CID. Let’s leave them to do their work. I have an idea what the outcome of that investigation will be.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus

This is more important. It is your money. It is about a 178 million dollars contract. We claim we do not have money. Women give birth on the floor. People die because they cannot afford air (oxygen). There are no streetlight in many parts of the country. There are only 50 ambulances for 27 million people. We can’t sit down and watch our money given out just like that. This is what Ghana must talk about. Don’t let them use Nyantakyi as a cover up…. Read this," A-Plus said in a Facebook post.