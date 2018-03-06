DCE collapses at Independence Anniversary parade

news

The District Chief Executive for Wassa East District, in the Western Region Wilson Arthur, collapsed during the Independence Day celebration.

According to Accra-based 3FM, Mr Arthur collapsed when he was reading his speech to the gathering.

He was quickly taken to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission hospital at Daboase by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wassa East constituency, Isaac Adjei Mensah and his entourage.

READ ALSO: Buhari pledges to help Nana Addo fight corruption

The District Coordinating Officer, Samuel Owusu Andoh continued to read the DCE’s Independence Day speech.

Later the DCE recovered and was discharged after the event had ended.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo unveils national cathedral design

The event which was held at Daboase, the district capital, had in attendance the district commander of police, officials from the Ghana Education Service among other distinguished personalities.

Meanwhile, at least 25 pupils also collapsed at the Black Star Square during the Independence Day parade as of 12:30.