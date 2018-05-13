Home > News > Politics >

Do away with selfish tendencies - Rawlings charges NDC


Victory 2020 Do away with selfish tendencies, corruption - Rawlings charges NDC

Speaking Saturday at a conference of former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the Mahama administration in Accra, the former president noted that the cancer has eaten deep into the party while urging members of the NDC to pursue truth with a "conscience and the power of conviction."

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has urged members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to do away with selfish tendencies and the desire to seek political power for economic benefit.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in London

Speaking Saturday at a conference of former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the Mahama administration in Accra, the former president noted that the cancer has eaten deep into the party while urging members of the NDC to pursue truth with a "conscience and the power of conviction."

He said: "My message to all gathered here today is let us wean ourselves of selfish tendencies and desire to seek political power for economic benefit.

"That cancer has eaten deeply into our party. Let us pursue truth with a conscience and the power of conviction a belief in the ideals that established this party; a belief in the battles that we had to fight since 1979 and a quest to embrace ideas in an atmosphere of tolerance and brotherliness.

READ MORE: Pressure group questions Nana Addo's week-long vacation with family

"The strength of the NDC lies in attaining political power through the power of the people not the power of the affluent."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Party: NDC spending endless cash destroying their own - Rawlings booms NDC Party NDC spending endless cash destroying their own - Rawlings booms
Fake News: Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in London Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in London
NPP Government: Funding free SHS from oil money most "equitable" and "transparent" - Akufo-Addo NPP Government Funding free SHS from oil money most "equitable" and "transparent" - Akufo-Addo
Holidays: Akufo-Addo paying for his vacation not gov't - Eugene Arhin Holidays Akufo-Addo paying for his vacation not gov't - Eugene Arhin
NPP Congress: Freddie Blay to gift 275 buses to NPP NPP Congress Freddie Blay to gift 275 buses to NPP
Management: Nana Addo busy fixing Mahama's mess – Gabby Management Nana Addo busy fixing Mahama's mess – Gabby

Recommended Videos

Local News: Mission to make Accra Africa’s cleanest city’ agenda on course Local News Mission to make Accra Africa’s cleanest city’ agenda on course
Judicial Corruption: Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé Judicial Corruption Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé
Politics: Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon Politics Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon



Top Articles

1 Travel Expenses Pressure group questions Nana Addo's week-long vacation...bullet
2 Rejoinder Nana Addo jabs political think tank for spewing liesbullet
3 Homosexuality I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill –...bullet
4 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in Londonbullet
5 Booted Out Frances Essiam suspended as CEO of Gas Cylinder Companybullet
6 Holidays Akufo-Addo paying for his vacation not gov't - Eugene...bullet
7 Employment Paying NABCO workers GH¢700 woefully inadequate -...bullet
8 NDC Race Asante Kotoko chairman contests for deputy NDC...bullet
9 Official Leave Nana Addo goes to UK with family for a...bullet
10 Allegations Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his...bullet

Related Articles

Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in London
NPP Government Funding free SHS from oil money most "equitable" and "transparent" - Akufo-Addo
Holidays Akufo-Addo paying for his vacation not gov't - Eugene Arhin
NPP Congress Freddie Blay to gift 275 buses to NPP
Management Nana Addo busy fixing Mahama's mess – Gabby
Travel Expenses Pressure group questions Nana Addo's week-long vacation with family
Homosexuality I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament
Assault on Journalist General Mosquito 'bites' NPP's Hajia Fati
Rejoinder Nana Addo jabs political think tank for spewing lies
Reckless Comments Media men deserve to be beaten - A Plus

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of God...bullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission White...bullet
10 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet

Politics

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia
Assault on Journalist General Mosquito 'bites' NPP's Hajia Fati
Kwame A Plus
Reckless Comments Media men deserve to be beaten - A Plus
Sammy Crabbe
Backtrack Sammy Crabbe withdraws from NPP Chairmanship race
Hajia Fati
Assault Don't Spare Hajia Fati - Occupy Ghana tasks Multimedia