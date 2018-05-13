news

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has urged members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to do away with selfish tendencies and the desire to seek political power for economic benefit.

Speaking Saturday at a conference of former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the Mahama administration in Accra, the former president noted that the cancer has eaten deep into the party while urging members of the NDC to pursue truth with a "conscience and the power of conviction."

He said: "My message to all gathered here today is let us wean ourselves of selfish tendencies and desire to seek political power for economic benefit.

"That cancer has eaten deeply into our party. Let us pursue truth with a conscience and the power of conviction a belief in the ideals that established this party; a belief in the battles that we had to fight since 1979 and a quest to embrace ideas in an atmosphere of tolerance and brotherliness.

"The strength of the NDC lies in attaining political power through the power of the people not the power of the affluent."