Home > News > Politics >

Don't compare Kweku Baako to me, he is not a Minister - Hamid


Levels Kweku Baako hasn't been a Minister before, don't compare us - Hamid

Some of the critics are of the opinion that Kweku Baako has defended the government well than the Information Minister during the US Army military agreement brouhaha.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mustapha Hamid play

Mustapha Hamid
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid has sent out a strong message to those critics calling for his sacking and subsequent replacement with ace journalist Kweku Baako.

Hamid says being an Information Minister is a lot of work than just gathering documents and going to sit on Newsfile on Joy FM.

Mustapha Hamid has come under some intense criticism from a section of Ghanaians fOR how he is handling his job. Some people feel he is not defending and espousing the works of government very well, therefore he should be replaced by Kweku Baako.

READ ALSO: Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to perform

In a response to this criticism on "Hard Truth", Hamid said: "He [Baako] has not been where I am now. Because when you are Minister for Information, you don’t just sit at home the whole day pulling papers here, doing research, going around offices and nosing for information. That is not what you do as Minister of Information.”

play

 

“[The Information Minister] is running GBC, Information Services Department…you have 10 regional offices; you have 180 district offices that you are running; you have a government communication machinery that you are superintending and you have also to manage hundreds of party communicators. Sometimes you have to filter your information", he added.

Some of the critics are of the opinion that Kweku Baako has defended the government well than the Information Minister during the US Army military agreement brouhaha.

READ ALSO: Mustapha Hamid needs his head examined - Asiedu Nketiah

He responded, "It is not as easy as going to sit on Newsfile on Saturday and then speak and then you go, and then you have the whole week to yourself and then you come back another Saturday. You don’t have that luxury if you are Minister for Information".

He said President Nana Akufo-Addo has confidence in him and so far he has done his job delingently.

"Otherwise, I think he [Akufo-Addo] is intelligent enough to have said you don’t speak my mind, you don’t represent my principles and therefore I will do away with you. A spokesperson’s job is perhaps, in my view, the most difficult job in government", he argued.

Videos

  • Vox Pop Would you want to date a virgin?
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Elections: Wontumi's opponent pulls out of Chairmanship race NPP Elections Wontumi's opponent pulls out of Chairmanship race
Peter Abum-Sarkodie: Acting EPA boss sacked Peter Abum-Sarkodie Acting EPA boss sacked
Job For The Boys? My appointment not political – Owusu Bempah to critics Job For The Boys? My appointment not political – Owusu Bempah to critics
NPP Race: NPP General Secretary hopeful promises One Executive One passport NPP Race NPP General Secretary hopeful promises One Executive One passport
Regional Elections: Some NPP aspirants are NDC moles - Bugri Naabu Regional Elections Some NPP aspirants are NDC moles - Bugri Naabu
Corruption Charges: Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to access documents Corruption Charges Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to access documents

Recommended Videos

Politics: $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid Politics $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid
Politics: Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment Politics Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment
Politics: Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama Politics Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama



Top Articles

1 Vigilantism NPP vigilante group chase away NDC contractors in Tamalebullet
2 Humour Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to performbullet
3 Ras Mubarak denied entry into Palestinebullet
4 Video NDC Deputy Communications Director dragged out of Peace FM...bullet
5 Competence Mahama was drunk when he made the Obinim sticker...bullet
6 Obinim Sticker Controversy Work on your grammar - Ofosu Kwakye...bullet
7 Corruption Charges Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to...bullet
8 Accountability Oil funded projects in three Northern...bullet
9 Remorse Kennedy Agyapong apologises to Army spokespersonbullet
10 Presidency Nana Konadu leads Govt delegation to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

Fritz Baffuor
Opinion Akufo-Addo has under-achieved - Fritz Baffour
Governance Fight corruption to sustain economic growth – Bishop Titi-Ofei to gov’t
Prez Nana Akufo Addo
Ghana-US Military Deal Akufo-Addo unconvincing – Researchers
President Akufo-Addo
Anti Graft Measures Help me fight corruption - Akufo-Addo pleads