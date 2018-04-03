Home > News > Politics >

Mustapha Hamid needs his head examined - Asiedu Nketiah


The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has chided the Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid for his incoherence.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known said some utterances Hamid has made recently suggest that he needs to be examined medically.

Asiedu-Nketiah was commenting on suggestions from Hamid that Parliament would have to be recalled to ratify military agreements between Ghana and the US from 1998 and 2015.

Hamid had said on Citi FM that, "Government intends to cure that defect by taking the 1998 and 2015 agreements to Parliament for Parliament to give us ratification so that we will continue to operate under these current arrangements that we have until we have completed the processes for triggering the 2018 arrangements.”

Responding to the Minister’s comment on 3FM’s Sunrise show, Asiedu Nketia said, “I don’t think anybody who is suggesting that has his head properly screwed on.”

“That person needs to be examined” he added.

Ghana ratified a military agreement with the US through Parliament on March 23 which gives the Americans unhindered access to military installations in Ghana.

The deal has caused an uproar in Ghana with thousands demonstrating against it last week in Accra.

