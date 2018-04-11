Home > News > Politics >

According to the renowned bishop and academician, there is a direct correlation between business growth and democratic stability.

The President of Accra Business School and the Presiding of the Pleasant Place church, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, has urged the government to continue in its efforts at creating an enabling environment for business growth.

He said unemployment and poverty are the main threats to the emerging democracies in Africa; hence the need for African governments to work hard to develop policies that allow businesses to grow and create more jobs, increase incomes and reduce poverty.

He expressed excitement about the fact that Ghana is spearheading this kind of Africa.

He further stated that if the recent signs of growth in the Ghanaian economy can be sustained, the government must show the political will to fight corruption.

He commended the government for the recent appointment of former Attorney General and seasoned lawyer Martin Amidu as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor.

He, however, cautioned that Ghanaians will be watching to see if Martin Amidu is a persecutor just seeking to harass appointees of the former government or a prosecutor whose main job will be to prosecute whoever is found to be corrupt.

