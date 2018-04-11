news

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, has been selected to lead a government delegation to the funeral of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The funeral ceremony of the late South African anti-apartheid activist and politician will take place on Saturday in Soweto, South Africa.

Nana Konadu will lead a five-member team to represent President Akufo-Addo at the funeral ceremony.

A statement signed by Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said: “The President is of the firm view that her contribution to the liberation of South Africa from the racist ideology of apartheid merits recognition and honour.”

She will be accompanied by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu; Deputy Information Minister, Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei and Ambassador-at-large, Edward Mahama.

Completing the five-member delegation is Ama Serwaa Nyarko, who serves as a Protocol Officer at the Presidency.

The late Winnie Mandela was one of the frontrunners in the fight against apartheid in South Africa.

Together with her husband Nelson Mandela, she demonstrated a strong desire to see a new South Africa emerge.

She died at the age of 81 after battling a long illness.