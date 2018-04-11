Home > News > Politics >

Nana Konadu leads Govt delegation to funeral of late Winnie Mandela


Presidency Nana Konadu leads Govt delegation to funeral of late Winnie Mandela

Nana Konadu will lead a five-member team to represent President Akufo-Addo at the funeral ceremony.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, has been selected to lead a government delegation to the funeral of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The funeral ceremony of the late South African anti-apartheid activist and politician will take place on Saturday in Soweto, South Africa.

READ ALSO: Remorse: Kennedy Agyapong apologises to Army spokesperson

Nana Konadu will lead a five-member team to represent President Akufo-Addo at the funeral ceremony.

The late Winnie Mandela play

The late Winnie Mandela

 

A statement signed by Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said: “The President is of the firm view that her contribution to the liberation of South Africa from the racist ideology of apartheid merits recognition and honour.”

She will be accompanied by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu; Deputy Information Minister, Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei and Ambassador-at-large, Edward Mahama.

Completing the five-member delegation is Ama Serwaa Nyarko, who serves as a Protocol Officer at the Presidency.

READ ALSO: Double Salary Scandal: Minority denies double salary allegations

The late Winnie Mandela was one of the frontrunners in the fight against apartheid in South Africa.

Together with her husband Nelson Mandela, she demonstrated a strong desire to see a new South Africa emerge.

She died at the age of 81 after battling a long illness.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: NDC Deputy Communications Director dragged out of Peace FM studios for being ‘drunk’ Video NDC Deputy Communications Director dragged out of Peace FM studios for being ‘drunk’
Vigilantism: NPP vigilante group chase away NDC contractors in Tamale Vigilantism NPP vigilante group chase away NDC contractors in Tamale
Remorse: Kennedy Agyapong apologises to Army spokesperson Remorse Kennedy Agyapong apologises to Army spokesperson
Double Salary Scandal: Minority denies double salary allegations Double Salary Scandal Minority denies double salary allegations
Humour: Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to perform Humour Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to perform
Scandal: Some Mahama ministers were taking double salaries according to report Scandal Some Mahama ministers were taking double salaries according to report

Recommended Videos

Politics: Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama Politics Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama
Politics: Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings Politics Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings
Politics: Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin Politics Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin



Top Articles

1 Humour Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to performbullet
2 Competence Mahama was drunk when he made the Obinim sticker comment - NPPbullet
3 Former First Lady Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina Mahama;...bullet
4 Obinim Sticker Controversy Work on your grammar - Ofosu Kwakye...bullet
5 Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama is Africa's 'most incompetent'...bullet
6 Job For The Boys Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointmentbullet
7 Cheeky Jab Mahama comes under fire over 'Obinim sticker'...bullet
8 Minister tears Mahama apart over "Obinim sticker" commentsbullet
9 Obinim Sticker Comment Mahama was only joking with...bullet
10 US Military Deal Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' -...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid
Presidency 2020 will be a cool chop for NPP if Mahama runs - Hamid
NDC Minority in Parliament, led by Haruna Iddrisu
Trust Issues Don't allow National Security to investigate 'journalists' visa fraud - NDC
Former President John Mahama
Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama should quit politics for stand-up comedy - NPP man
Northern regional Chairman of NPP, Bugri Naabu
Good Work I've made NPP more popular in the Northern Region - Bugri Naabu