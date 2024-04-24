ADVERTISEMENT
We’ll prosecute corrupt appointees under Akufo-Addo’s govt – Prof. Opoku-Agyeman

Evans Annang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, running mate to John Dramani Mahama has warned of consequences against current government appointees should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) win the 2024 general elections.

She said the NDC government would hold accountable any official involved in the misappropriation of state resources during Akufo-Addo’s administration.

She made these commitments during her official presentation by the party on Wednesday, April 24, at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang acknowledged the concerns raised by various groups regarding state capture and emphasised the importance of holding those responsible accountable.

“Across the political divide, across social and professional groupings, among the youth, you hear of complaints and stories concerning state capture, where this government has chosen to use its power not in the broader interest of all Ghanaians but to favor a small clique. What is that?

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang
Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Pulse Ghana

“John and I have agreed, that whoever has participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable. This is not a threat; it is a promise, premised on the wishes of our citizens across the various political and social divides, and hinged on the principle of accountability.”

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was announced as Mr Mahama’s running mate during a party meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

She also served as Mr Mahama’s running mate in the 2020 general elections, which they lost to the incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

