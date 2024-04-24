We’ll prosecute corrupt appointees under Akufo-Addo’s govt – Prof. Opoku-Agyeman

She made these commitments during her official presentation by the party on Wednesday, April 24, at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang acknowledged the concerns raised by various groups regarding state capture and emphasised the importance of holding those responsible accountable.

“Across the political divide, across social and professional groupings, among the youth, you hear of complaints and stories concerning state capture, where this government has chosen to use its power not in the broader interest of all Ghanaians but to favor a small clique. What is that?

“John and I have agreed, that whoever has participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable. This is not a threat; it is a promise, premised on the wishes of our citizens across the various political and social divides, and hinged on the principle of accountability.”

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was announced as Mr Mahama’s running mate during a party meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2024.