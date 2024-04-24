ADVERTISEMENT
Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman to be outdoored as Mahama’s running mate today

Evans Annang

The opposition National Democratic Congress will officially outdoor Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman as the party’s running mate in the 2024 general elections today.

John Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The announcement was made in a press statement issued by the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, on Tuesday, April 16.

The ceremony will be graced by the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election, former President John Dramani Mahama, alongside members of the Functional Executive Committee and the Council of Elders of the party.

“Also in attendance will be members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Nananom, Women Groups, academia, representatives of Civil Society Organisations, Labour Organizations, and Creative Arts, among others,” part of the statement read.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang
Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Pulse Ghana
Ahead of the event, the Communications Directorate of the party has issued a directive requesting guests to be seated before the start of the event at 4 pm.

The event will take place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

