Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman to be outdoored as Mahama’s running mate today

The ceremony will be graced by the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election, former President John Dramani Mahama, alongside members of the Functional Executive Committee and the Council of Elders of the party.

“Also in attendance will be members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Nananom, Women Groups, academia, representatives of Civil Society Organisations, Labour Organizations, and Creative Arts, among others,” part of the statement read.

Pulse Ghana

Ahead of the event, the Communications Directorate of the party has issued a directive requesting guests to be seated before the start of the event at 4 pm.