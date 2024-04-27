ADVERTISEMENT
10 obsolete BVDs legally auctioned - EC clarifies

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Electoral Commission (EC) has clarified the circumstances surrounding the discovery of 10 Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) at a recycling company in Madina, explaining that these devices were obsolete and had been legally auctioned.

Jean-Mensa-Chairperson-of-the-Electoral-Commission

In a statement issued by the Electoral Commission, it was revealed that the obsolete BVDs were procured before the 2012 elections and were utilized during the 2019 District Level Elections (DLE).

Despite being advised by the Managers of the Commission’s Biometric Infrastructure that the equipment had reached the end of its useful life and was obsolete, the previous administration had planned to refurbish these devices for the 2018 Referendum and the 2019 DLE.

However, the current Commission decided to cancel this refurbishment plan and opted instead to procure new equipment. This decision was made to ensure the prudent use of resources and maintain the integrity of electoral processes.

Addressing concerns about the disposal of these obsolete devices, the EC stressed that the auction was conducted transparently, and the proceeds were appropriately deposited in the Consolidated Fund.

The Commission firmly rejected allegations of any wrongdoing, affirming that the disposal process adhered to legal and procedural guidelines.

ec1
ec2
ec3
ec4
