Gabby, Bediatuo named as NPP gurus who angered Asantehene


Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and Asante Bediatuo have been accused by a group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Ashanti, led by Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng.

Two leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and Executive Secretary to the President, Asante Bediatuo, have been accused as being the men whose actions angered the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The pair have been accused by a group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Ashanti, led by Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng.

According to the group, the two NPP gurus have been speaking ill and undermining the Asantehene.

Earlier in the week, photos emerged as some NPP executives kneeling before the Ashanti king to plead for mercy.\

NPP executives kneeling before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II play

NPP executives kneeling before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

 

This was after the powerful king complained about attempts by some persons close to government to put him in bad standing with the Akyems.

The likes of John Boadu, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, party Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization, Kwabena Senkyire, were among those present at the Manhyia Palace to beg the Asantehene.

Initial reports did not ascribe any names to who the direct culprits were, however, the Concerned Youth of Ashanti have accused Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and Asante Bediatuo as being the ones to have caused the monarch’s anger.

Gabby Otchere-Darko play

Gabby Otchere-Darko

 

According to the group, the two NPP executives have been undermining and inciting Akyems against the Asantehene.

“A couple of years ago under the leadership of Akufo-Addo, his nephew and relatives started making some comments concerning the Asantehene and the Asantehene himself mentioned Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and Asante Bediatuo at the Manhyia Palace,” leader of the group, Dr. Agyenim Boateng told Accra-based Starr FM.

“Everything they are saying about the Asantehene, he is in Manhyia Palace but he has heard of it…so it is a warning and an advice to them.”

Meanwhile Gabby Otchere Darko has dismissed reports that he has been scheming to undermine the Ashanti overlord.

In a Facebook post, he said he is not “stupid” to bite the hands the feed him politically.

“Am I so stupid that I would work against my own interest and turn one half of me against the other half by inciting my mother’s people against my father’s people; that I would bite the very hand that feeds us politically? Perplexing,” Gabby wrote.

