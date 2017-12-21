Ghana Politics :  Rawlings must know how to talk - Kufuor warns

news

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has taken swipe at former President Jerry John Rawlings stating that his predecessor must know what to say and what not to say.

Rawlings has always slammed Kufuor and his successors for demeaning the legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah legacy by desecrating his graveyard.

READ ALSO: Here's the number of family and friends Nana Addo appointed in 2017

According to him, Kufour during his reign supervised the terrible handling of the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

He also slammed his successors for presiding over corrupt governments.

He said they have failed to fight corruption, allowing it to bring disgrace to their various political parties.

But Kufuor said Rawlings' incessant attacks on him are unfounded.

Speaking on Starr Chat hosted by Bola Ray, he said "I would have preferred being friendly with him but every now and then somehow he will burst out saying unfounded things about me and making me feel awkward.

"I am not worried because I keep a free mind…for the sake of our society naturally I would want the relationship to be quite normal…he was the longest serving Head of State, he should be guided by above all himself, he should know what to say and what not to say.

READ MORE: Prosecution of corrupt NDC officials slow – Kennedy Agyapong

"I keep an open and I wish he keeps the same, if he really feels there is something Kufuor has done, he rather should approach me to find out."