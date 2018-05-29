news

A renowned leader in the Church of Pentecost, Justice Antwi Boasiako has advised former President John Mahama to rescind his decision to contest the 2020 general elections.

According to him, some of the utterances and policy decisions of Mahama in power have been professed to have fallen out of line with God's plan.

READ ALSO: Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020

He said there is no way Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would win power blaming the abysmal performance of the NDC in the 2016 general elections on the utterances and leadership style of Mahama.

Addressing the press, the man of God said "I have been compelled by God to make this known to the whole country that, no amount of campaigning would help Mr Mahama or the NDC to win the 2020 elections because they despised the way of the Lord when they had the opportunity."

READ ALSO: Mahama appeared like a prophet to NDC – Wa Central MP

Justice Antwi Boasiako who is also the founder of the Victory Life Prayer Revival Center further stated: "God immediately denounced Mr Mahama the very moment he described himself as a 'dead goat' and would not heed to the cries and agitations on the labour front."

Mahama to contest

John Mahama has declared his intentions to contest the 2020 elections.

He said he has listened to calls from supporters of the NDC for him to lead the party again.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts.

READ ALSO: Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man

"To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader."