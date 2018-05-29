Home > News > Politics >

God is angry with Mahama - Man of God reveals


2020 Polls God is angry; Mahama can't win elections 2020 - Man of God

According to the man of God, some of the utterances and policy decisions of Mahama in power have been professed to have fallen out of line with God's plan.

  • Published:
Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A renowned leader in the Church of Pentecost, Justice Antwi Boasiako has advised former President John Mahama to rescind his decision to contest the 2020 general elections.

According to him, some of the utterances and policy decisions of Mahama in power have been professed to have fallen out of line with God's plan.

READ ALSO: Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020

He said there is no way Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would win power blaming the abysmal performance of the NDC in the 2016 general elections on the utterances and leadership style of Mahama.

Addressing the press, the man of God said "I have been compelled by God to make this known to the whole country that, no amount of campaigning would help Mr Mahama or the NDC to win the 2020 elections because they despised the way of the Lord when they had the opportunity."

READ ALSO: Mahama appeared like a prophet to NDC – Wa Central MP

Justice Antwi Boasiako who is also the founder of the Victory Life Prayer Revival Center further stated: "God immediately denounced Mr Mahama the very moment he described himself as a 'dead goat' and would not heed to the cries and agitations on the labour front."

Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama

 

Mahama to contest

John Mahama has declared his intentions to contest the 2020 elections.

He said he has listened to calls from supporters of the NDC for him to lead the party again.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts.

READ ALSO: Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man

"To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Shocking Allegations: Ransford Gyampo names who and how Atta Mills was killed Shocking Allegations Ransford Gyampo names who and how Atta Mills was killed
Riposte: ‘Only God decides who goes to heaven’ – Kufour replies Rawlings Riposte ‘Only God decides who goes to heaven’ – Kufour replies Rawlings
Corruption: Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken Agyapong Corruption Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken Agyapong
NPP Primaries: I'll make NPP an election winning machine - Sammi Awuku NPP Primaries I'll make NPP an election winning machine - Sammi Awuku
Anas Expose: Anthony Karbo reports to CID Anas Expose Anthony Karbo reports to CID
Unsavory Comments: Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlings Unsavory Comments Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlings

Recommended Videos

Politics: Kufuor is Evil, Mahama a Rogue - Rawlings Politics Kufuor is Evil, Mahama a Rogue - Rawlings
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin
Breaking News: Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama Breaking News Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose Anthony Karbo reports to CIDbullet
2 Unsavory Comments Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlingsbullet
3 Regret Rawlings begs Kufuor, Mahama for forgivenessbullet
4 NDC Primaries Prof. Botchwey to contest Mahama for NDC...bullet
5 NDC Race Mahama won't get 10% vote in any election- Alabibullet
6 Corruption Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken Agyapongbullet
7 Anas exposé NDC MP mounts pressure on Anthony Karbo to resignbullet
8 NDC Primaries Mahama can’t win 2020 election for NDC:...bullet
9 President Akufo-Addo reiterates concern about "spurious"...bullet
10 Anas Expose Investigate Akufo-Addo too - Alban Bagbinbullet

Related Articles

Shocking Allegations Ransford Gyampo names who and how Atta Mills was killed
Riposte ‘Only God decides who goes to heaven’ – Kufour replies Rawlings
Unsavory Comments Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlings
Vigilante Groups Nana Addo advised to seek help from past Presidents to solve vigilantism
NDC Flagbearer Kwesi Botchwey will be a strong challenger to Mahama - Ephson
Elections 2020 Mahama appeared like a prophet to NDC – Wa Central MP
Regret Rawlings begs Kufuor, Mahama for forgiveness
NDC Primaries Mahama can’t win 2020 election for NDC: former MP to delegates
NDC Primaries Prof. Botchwey to contest Mahama for NDC presidential slot
President Akufo-Addo reiterates concern about "spurious" allegations in media against him

Top Videos

1 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
6 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties...bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission...bullet

Politics

Kwesi-Botchwey.jpg
NDC Flagbearer Kwesi Botchwey will be a strong challenger to Mahama - Ephson
Former President John Mahama
Elections 2020 Mahama appeared like a prophet to NDC – Wa Central MP
Franklin Cudjoe
Number 12 Akufo-Addo viewing of Anas expose wrong - Franklin Cudjoe
NDC Leadership 2016 election: NDC had no campaign message- Alabi