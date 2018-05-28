Home > News > Politics >

NDC supporters treated Mahama like a prophet – Wa Central MP


Rashid Pelpuo said Mahama is still loved by many NDC supporters.

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama
The Member of Parliament for the Wa Central Constituency, Rashid Pelpuo has revealed that former President John Mahama was treated like a prophet during one of its unity walk in his constituency.

According to him, Mahama has the upper hand to be the presidential candidate to lead the NDC in the 2020 general elections.

He said "In my constituency, when we went for the unity walk, what I saw was so evident, he [Mahama] appeared like a prophet to everybody. They [NDC supporters] were chasing him, touching him, urging him on. Some people even put on lanterns in the night in search for Mahama. It is something you cannot imagine."

READ MORE: Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah advises Mahama

His comments come at the back of Mama who declared his intentions to contest the 2020 elections.

He said he has listened to calls from supporters of the NDC for him to lead the party again.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts.

READ ALSO: Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020

"To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader."

Wa Central Constituency MP, Rashid Pelpuo play

Wa Central Constituency MP, Rashid Pelpuo

 

Rashid Pelpuo speaking on Accra-based Citi FM said the former President is still loved by many NDC supporters.

He added that such reception he received during the party's unity walk sessions may have encouraged him to give a clue on his presidential ambitions.

"If you listen to what the grassroots are saying, it is overwhelmingly Mahama; that you cannot take away. I have been to at least two of the unity walks and I see the zeal and rush to see him, touch him and urge him to contest. This may just may have been the influence that has committed him to say what he had said.   It’s up to him to finally make a decision as to whether he is contesting or not, but essentially the NDC is very ripe for power now," he noted.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

