NDC man claims Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP


2020 Elections Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man

Mahama said he has listened to calls from supporters of the NDC for him to lead the party again.

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama
The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said former President John Mahama's decision to contest the 2020 presidential elections is causing fear and panic in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the show of support and the outpouring of love for Mahama shows that Ghanaians have seen the incompetence of the NPP goverment.

He said "There is fear and panic in NPP over Mahama’s comeback; I feel all that. Some have even started urinating on themselves.  Mahama’s comeback is biblical and nothing can stop that and so the earlier the NPP realizes that, the better. I’m seeing the return of the king, trust me."

Mahama has declared his intentions to contest the 2020 elections.

Central Regional Chairman NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Central Regional Chairman NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

 

He said he has listened to calls from supporters of the NDC for him to lead the party again.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts.

"To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader."

Allotey Jacobs speaking on Adom TV said Mahama is an unrivalled achiever and deserves to lead the NDC in 2020.

