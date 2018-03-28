Hassan Ayariga shows up in style at the Ghana-US deal demo

news

A Former Presidential candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Hassan Ayariga, joined the demonstrating Ghanaians on a horse.

The demonstration is to protest against the controversial Defence Cooperation Agreement between Ghana and the United States of America.

The demonstration was organised by the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF).

The Founder and Leader of the Action People Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga arrived at the converging point for the demonstration riding a horse.

In an earlier press conference he held, Hassan Ayariga accused the NPP of selling Ghana’s independence and sovereignty to the United States for chicken change.

“Once again the Danquah Busia tradition have sold our sovereignty for a chicken change of 20 million dollars. What is 20million dollars? They should come I will give them. I’m serious. If that’s what will prevent them from signing, I will give them,” he said.

“Anyone who is conversant with the escapades of the German military bases in Mali will attest to the fact that Mali is struggling with security. The terrorists being targeted in Lybia by the Germans have turned their anger against Mali for allowing Germany to set up its base in that country. Now, who can measure what threat there is to our country if the US is allowed to carry out the same activity as the Germans are doing in Mali? Do we even know exactly what the US will be doing with the base, where their targets are and the nature of their targets? We will grope in darkness if this agreement is allowed to be ratified,” he added.