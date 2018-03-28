CID should've ignored Koku's 'buffoonery' – Baako

news

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako has said that the Ghana Police Service should have ignored the “buffoonery” of Koku Anyidoho’s treasonable comment since he is an “empty barrel”.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Mr Baako said he cannot say what information the Police has aside from the ‘coup comments’ he made. However, he would have ignored him if he was the Police Chief.

“I’ve become so liberal in my thinking that to be honest, I would have loved if the gentleman had been ignored. Honestly, my immediate take on the matter instinctively is to ignore this buffoonery.”

“I’m not in charge of state security, I’m not part of the police network, so, they, perhaps, based on the information they had and the perception they had, acted. But if I had the opportunity to advise, I would have said ignore him because first of all, he is an empty barrel. What I mean is that that threat is so empty it’s of public nuisance,” he added.

His comments follow the arrest of the National Democratic Congress’ Deputy General Secretary who has been charged with treason.

Koku Anyidoho threatened to carry out a coup d’etat to topple the Akufo-Addo-led government for signing an agreement with the United States government which will give them unhindered access to some of Ghana’s security installations.

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigative Department of the police at a press conference on Tuesday, 27 March 2018.

In a related development, Ghanaians have been reacting to the development.

While some say he needed to be arrested for the comments made, others say he is not the first to make such comments and must, therefore, be freed.