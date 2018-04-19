Home > News > Politics >

Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't


Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't

Nana Addo has given the strongest indication that persons who see service in government as an avenue for making money will have no place in his government.

Scapegoats of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't play

Scapegoats of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't
The dismissals of government appointees in the various sectors could set a bad precedent for governance and infringe on some rights.

Some may describe the sacking and mass suspension of the appointees unacceptable.

Ghanaians have slammed government's approach to the removal of some heads of government institutions.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has emphatically stated that his government's determination to rein in corruption in Ghana is non-negotiable.

He has given the strongest indication that persons who see service in government as an avenue for making money will have no place in his government.

Over the last three weeks, government appointees and head of some institutions have been asked to proceed on leave over corruption allegations.

Here are some appointees who have been ordered to step aside.

Deputy Sports Minister and NSA Director General suspended

On April 12,  Nana Addo has suspended Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, and acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah.

The decision comes following preliminary investigations conducted into the circumstances that led to the arrest of some sixty (60) Ghanaians, who had allegedly attempted to enter Australia by false pretences, in the on-going 21st Commonwealth Games.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted - Group demands

Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide suspended play

Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide suspended

 

Earlier, news broke about the arrest and subsequent repatriation of over sixty persons who claimed to be journalists and were in Australia to cover the Commonwealth games.

Some of the individuals who were arrested and deported confirmed they are not journalists but travelled under the falseful tag.

According to reports, these persons bore false identities and failed to provide concrete evidence that indicated that they were indeed journalists, although they had been issued accreditation.

Suspended Director General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah play

Suspended Director General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah

 

NSA Board Chairman fired

The Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has become the latest casualty of the 2018 Commonwealth Games debacle.

Mr Agyemang along with the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah and the Chef-de Maison for the Commonwealth, Mr Mohammed Sahnoon were initially recalled from the Games village in Gold Coast Australia to assist the Police in investigations into the matter.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo may lose Central Region in election 2020 if... - Kennedy Agyapong

According to a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, Mr Agyemang was suspended following preliminary investigations conducted into the debacle. He is also along with Mr HAdzide and Mr Mensah expected to assist the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service in the ongoing investigations.

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang asked to proceed on leave play

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang asked to proceed on leave

 

Metro Mass Transit boss fired

The embattled Metro Mass Transit (MMT) Managing Director, Bennet Aboagye, has been asked to step aside.

The decision was taken by the board of directors to allow investigations into several allegations made against him.

The  staff union of the transport company petitioned the Transport Minister to demand the removal of Mr. Aboagye for full scale investigations into his alleged corruption and procurement breaches.

Mr. Aboagye has been accused of breaching several procurement laws in the acquisition of some 300 buses since taking over the company over a year ago.

READ MORE: Deputy Sports Minister claims innocent amid suspension over visa scandal

A copy of a letter addressed to him on Tuesday, 17th April, 2017, signed by Ahmed Arthur, Board Chairman, and copied to the Minister for Transport, indicated, "I refer to the emergency board of directors’meeting held on 16th April, 2018 where the board held discussions with you on some allegations made against you by an employee of MMT."

Metro Mass Transit (MMT) Managing Director, Bennet Aboagye (Left) play

Metro Mass Transit (MMT) Managing Director, Bennet Aboagye (Left)

 

Nana Addo suspends Upper West Regional minister

Upper West Regional Minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan has also been suspended.

Sulemana Alhassan is alleged to have instructed the release of some NPP thugs who were arrested after they attacked some officers of the Upper West National Disaster Management Organisation.

He has denied the allegation against him but that did not stop the president from cracking the whip.

In a desperate attempt to end the act of vigilantism in the country, the president has suspended Sulemana Alhassan from office.

Suspended Upper West Regional Minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan play

Suspended Upper West Regional Minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan

 

