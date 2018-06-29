How Ghanaians are reacting to the death of late Amissah Arthur

news

Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym early Friday and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the demise of former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur.The former Vice President passed away in the early hours of today, Friday, June 29, 2018.

Amongst the several that took to social media to mourn the was the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo. Nana Addo eulogized Amissah Arthur on Facebook describing his death as “unfortunate.”

“He has been a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties with dignity. The news of his death is unfortunate since he appeared to have a lot to contribute to the public life of our country,” he wrote.

Social Media Reactions