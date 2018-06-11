I'll expose journalists how they acquired properties - NPP MP

news

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to expose some media practitioners how they acquired their properties through dubious means.

He said those journalists have made themselves gods and are protecting investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

His comments come at the back of GH¢25 million defamation and libel suit by Anas against the MP.

He said he is unfazed by the GH¢25m damages and described it as a peanut.

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, the vociferous MP said Anas' request shows how cheap he is.

The MP within the past few days has been waging a campaign against Anas who has promised to air the latest investigative piece he did on Ghana Football.

He said he is optimistic he will win the case because of his incontrovertible evidence against Anas.

"Is Anas human than anyone? I will face him in court with my evidence. Why is he running to court? He should be ashamed of himself.

"GH¢25m is peanut to me; I’m not bragging. Anas is nobody and I will shock him. The suit does not put fear in me," he added.

He noted that "I will get dirty soon. The journalists are getting me angry and everyone will soon hear about them. They think they are tin gods…they will soon flee the country. I will expose them because I do not fear anybody. I know who bought their houses for them. They are among those emboldening Anas.

"Someone is corrupt and we are here hailing the person. People are bed-ridden because of his blackmail schemes and we think he is a hero. I will expose him for the whole world to see and he says what? Defamation? I am prepared for him in court with my evidence."