Home > News > Politics >

I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags


2020 Elections I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags

Stephen Atubiga said he's the only candidate to retire former President John Mahama in the 2020 elections.

  • Published:
Stephen Atubiga play

Stephen Atubiga
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of the candidates hoping to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, Stephen Atubiga, has emphasised his readiness to lead the party noting that it is his time to be President.

The NDC commentator considered an underdog by many, insists he feels confident about his chances and is amazed by the support from friends.

He said he's the only candidate to retire former President John Mahama in the 2020 elections and politics in general.

READ MORE: Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah advises Mahama

His comments come at the back of Mahama who has declared his intentions to contest the 2020 elections.

Mahama said he has listened to calls from supporters of the NDC for him to lead the party again.

play

 

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts.

"To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader."

But Stephen Atubiga described himself as the favorite presidential candidate to lead the party to victory.

In a Facebook post, he wrote "Congratulations to JDM for taking that bold step of joining the race to lead the NDC for the second time. As a senior aspirant (I declared before him) , I welcome him on Board. JDM declaration is history for Ghana. The first time a former sitting president losing to opposition, and coming back to try for his his second term bid. His come back is good for democracy .

READ ALSO: Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020

I think this is the right time for the other aspirants to drop from the race , And give me Atubiga their support for victory. Sly, Spio ,Alabi, Albany and others have all served under JDM, And he knows their weakness and strength very well, to knock them down really hard. They should man up drop and give me their support.

I will surly use all of them strategically in my government as a President.

JDM you are welcome on Board as an aspirant. I will support any candidate 100% WHO is chosen by the delegates to lead us 2020 for victory. There is always a first time president. And there is no schooling for presidency that when completed you are automatically a president.

Love you all.

Stephen ATUBIGA(A.S.1)".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Politics: ‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC Politics ‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC
Assault: Hajia Fati granted GH¢10,000 bail for slapping journalist Assault Hajia Fati granted GH¢10,000 bail for slapping journalist
Elections 2020: Nana Addo will beat Mahama in 2020 - Political Scientist Elections 2020 Nana Addo will beat Mahama in 2020 - Political Scientist
Elections 2020: Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 - Owusu Bempah Elections 2020 Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 - Owusu Bempah
Trial: Hajia Fati makes first appearance in court for assaulting journalist Trial Hajia Fati makes first appearance in court for assaulting journalist
NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

Recommended Videos

NPP Government: Corruption reducing under my watch - Akufo-Addo says NPP Government Corruption reducing under my watch - Akufo-Addo says
Politics: My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia Politics My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia
Politics: Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama Politics Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama



Top Articles

1 NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential racebullet
2 Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for presidentbullet
3 Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020bullet
4 Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying over 'death...bullet
5 Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly...bullet
6 Setback Application to have Opuni's account released thrown...bullet
7 Attack They want to kill me over 'chop chop' allegations -...bullet
8 Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged...bullet
9 Elections 2020 Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020...bullet
10 Governance Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong...bullet

Related Articles

Politics ‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC
Assault Hajia Fati granted GH¢10,000 bail for slapping journalist
Elections 2020 Nana Addo will beat Mahama in 2020 - Political Scientist
Trial Hajia Fati makes first appearance in court for assaulting journalist
Elections 2020 Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 - Owusu Bempah
Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020
NDC Leadership Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah
Corruption Court to rule on Opuni's account closure today
Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying over 'death threat' - Gabby
Attack They want to kill me over 'chop chop' allegations - Akua Blakofe

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet

Politics

Ras Mubarak
Protests Recall Ambassador to Israel - Ras Mubarak to Akufo-Addo
Former President John Mahama
NDC Leadership Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah
Dr Opuni
Corruption Court to rule on Opuni's account closure today
President “My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo