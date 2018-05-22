I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags

news

One of the candidates hoping to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, Stephen Atubiga, has emphasised his readiness to lead the party noting that it is his time to be President.

The NDC commentator considered an underdog by many, insists he feels confident about his chances and is amazed by the support from friends.

He said he's the only candidate to retire former President John Mahama in the 2020 elections and politics in general.

His comments come at the back of Mahama who has declared his intentions to contest the 2020 elections.

Mahama said he has listened to calls from supporters of the NDC for him to lead the party again.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts.

"To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader."

But Stephen Atubiga described himself as the favorite presidential candidate to lead the party to victory.

In a Facebook post, he wrote "Congratulations to JDM for taking that bold step of joining the race to lead the NDC for the second time. As a senior aspirant (I declared before him) , I welcome him on Board. JDM declaration is history for Ghana. The first time a former sitting president losing to opposition, and coming back to try for his his second term bid. His come back is good for democracy .

I think this is the right time for the other aspirants to drop from the race , And give me Atubiga their support for victory. Sly, Spio ,Alabi, Albany and others have all served under JDM, And he knows their weakness and strength very well, to knock them down really hard. They should man up drop and give me their support.

I will surly use all of them strategically in my government as a President.

JDM you are welcome on Board as an aspirant. I will support any candidate 100% WHO is chosen by the delegates to lead us 2020 for victory. There is always a first time president. And there is no schooling for presidency that when completed you are automatically a president.

Love you all.

Stephen ATUBIGA(A.S.1)".