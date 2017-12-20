In Ejisu :  2 NPP executives arrested for 'kidnapping' polling station coordinator

news

The Police in Kumasi in the Ashanti region have arrested two Ejisu constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for allegedly kidnapping a polling station coordinator.

The two suspects were picked up in connection with the disappearance of one Osei Kwaku.

The two suspects, Kwame Adom Boakye and George Appiah Kubi, a Research and Elections Officer and deputy Constituency Organizer of the NPP, are alleged to be behind the disappearance of the NPP officer.

Osei Kwaku, according to the police, was last seen in the company of the suspects with four stout men who seized and bundled him into a vehicle.

This was at an ongoing polling station registration exercise at Kokobra in the Ashanti region.

Kwame Adom Boakye and George Appiah Kubi are being questioned about the whereabouts of the officer.

They are reported to have picked the polling station officer to assist them to locate an NPP polling station register.

The two suspects said the polling officer has not been seen since the incident happened.

The Public Relations Officer of the police, Juliana Obeng told Accra-based Joy FM: "we are looking forward to combing the area for the missing person. We have actually combed the area for the officer from yesterday to Wednesday morning."