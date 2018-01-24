In memoriam of a Ghanaian hero - K.B. Asante

news

I remember when I was assigned to call Kwaku Baprui Asante and interview him as Ghana marked another celebration of its republic day in 2015.

Even though this was a phone interview I was tensed. This is someone most Ghanaians idolise. I gathered every courage left in me and called the man most people refer to as K. B Asante.

He surprised me. The senior statesman was friendly. This was not what I was expecting. After the interview he asked me to take my job seriously and make sure I become the best in my field one day.

Years after this experience, he has passed on. The astute Ghanaian statesman and former diplomat died on Monday (January 22, 2018) at the age of 93. He served Ghana in various capacities.

READ ALSO: Mahama mourns 'statesman' KB Asante

After his death will he witness his own funeral?

Obviously not in flesh. Mr Asante in a brief remark, at a thanksgiving mass which was held at the Accra Ridge Church to commemorate his 90th birthday said he wished to witness his own funeral.

He said this is because Ghanaians only celebrate people after they die. However he was of the view that life should be celebrated for the many undeserved mercies.

“We should celebrate life for the privileges and many mercies that we do not deserve,” he said.

He would have loved to be dead when the time was right and still see how people mourn or celebrate him.

READ ALSO: Rawlings mourns ‘true statesman’ KB Asante

The question here is have we celebrated him enough? I know he had been awarded by different institutions and the government of Ghana alike but are we satisfied.

Let us consider all his sacrifices for Ghana. You can say he was never President of Ghana but he was selfless. He shared his life with the people of Ghana and lived as one who was never scared to speak truth to power.

The Government Junior Boys’ School, in Adabraka,has lost a distinguished old boy.

The Government Senior Boys’ School, Kinbu now Kinbu Secondary Technical has parted ways with one of their most influential.

For Achimota School you have lost a distinguished alumnus and former teacher. One who boasted of belonging to the AKORA family.

For every Ghanaian politician and or Ambassador to another country, you have lost a great mentor and fearless personality. One who would tell you the truth no matter how bitter it was.

The civil servants have lost a great personality who could speak his mind freely on issues that bothered the sector without fear or favour.

Indeed Ghana has lost a great person.

K. B Asante showed the later generation that never met Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who and what Ghana’s first president was.

Thank you sir for giving all of you to us. Even when we did not deserve it.