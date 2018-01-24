Home > News > Politics >

In memoriam of a Ghanaian hero - K.B. Asante


K.B Asante's Death In memoriam of a Ghanaian hero

K.B Asante in a brief remark, at a thanksgiving mass to commemorate his 90th birthday said he wished to witness his own funeral.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

I remember when I was assigned to call Kwaku Baprui Asante and interview him as Ghana marked another celebration of its republic day in 2015.

Even though this was a phone interview I was tensed. This is someone most Ghanaians idolise. I gathered every courage left in me and called the man most people refer to as K. B Asante.

play In Memoriam - KB Asante

 

He surprised me. The senior statesman was friendly. This was not what I was expecting. After the interview he asked me to take my job seriously and make sure I become the best in my field one day.

Years after this experience, he has passed on. The astute Ghanaian statesman and former diplomat died on Monday (January 22, 2018) at the age of 93. He served Ghana in various capacities.

READ ALSO: Mahama mourns 'statesman' KB Asante

After his death will he witness his own funeral?

Obviously not in flesh. Mr Asante in a brief remark, at a thanksgiving mass which was held at the Accra Ridge Church to commemorate his 90th birthday said he wished to witness his own funeral.

Retired diplomat, K.B. Asante play

Retired diplomat, K.B. Asante

 

He said this is because Ghanaians only celebrate people after they die. However he was of the view that life should be celebrated for the many undeserved mercies.

“We should celebrate life for the privileges and many mercies that we do not deserve,” he said.

He would have loved to be dead when the time was right and still see how people mourn or celebrate him.

READ ALSO: Rawlings mourns ‘true statesman’ KB Asante

The question here is have we celebrated him enough? I know he had been awarded by different institutions and the government of Ghana alike but are we satisfied.

Let us consider all his sacrifices for Ghana. You can say he was never President of Ghana but he was selfless. He shared his life with the people of Ghana and lived as one who was never scared to speak truth to power.

The Government Junior Boys’ School, in Adabraka,has lost a distinguished old boy.

The Government Senior Boys’ School, Kinbu now Kinbu Secondary Technical has parted ways with one of their most influential.

For Achimota School you have lost a distinguished alumnus and former teacher. One who boasted of belonging to the AKORA family.

For every Ghanaian politician and or Ambassador to another country, you have lost a great mentor and fearless personality. One who would tell you the truth no matter how bitter it was.

K.B Asante play The late K.B Asante

 

The civil servants have lost a great personality who could speak his mind freely on issues that bothered the sector without fear or favour.

Indeed Ghana has lost a great person.

K. B Asante showed the later generation that never met Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who and what Ghana’s first president was.

Thank you sir for giving all of you to us. Even when we did not deserve it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees: ‘Gitmo 2 can’t go back; they’re refugees’ – Gov’t Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees ‘Gitmo 2 can’t go back; they’re refugees’ – Gov’t
Feature: Of UG Medical Centre ownership and Bawumia's health Feature Of UG Medical Centre ownership and Bawumia's health
Nicolas Maduro: Venezuela calls early election, president ready to run for second term Nicolas Maduro Venezuela calls early election, president ready to run for second term
Olusegun Obasanjo: Update on why Nigeria's former president says Buhari should not seek re-election Olusegun Obasanjo Update on why Nigeria's former president says Buhari should not seek re-election
EC Brouhaha: EOCO hasn't cleared EC’s Opoku Amankwah EC Brouhaha EOCO hasn't cleared EC’s Opoku Amankwah
George Weah’s Inauguration: Here is why Akufo-Addo was surrounded by empty seats at Weah’s investiture George Weah’s Inauguration Here is why Akufo-Addo was surrounded by empty seats at Weah’s investiture

Recommended Videos

Free SHS Funds Released By Government: Government releases Ghc35.9m to fund schools for second term Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases Ghc35.9m to fund schools for second term
Confusion at EC: EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong
Warning: Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues



Top Articles

1 George Weah’s Inauguration Here is why Akufo-Addo was surrounded by...bullet
2 Medical Leave Here is why Bawumia was flown to UKbullet
3 Ex-Presidents Does this photo confirm Rawlings has mood swings?bullet
4 K.B. Asante’s Death Ghanaians must recognize K. B Asante’s...bullet
5 Elections 2020 Top NPP MPs prone to exit Parliament in 2020...bullet
6 Feature Of UG Medical Centre ownership and Bawumia's healthbullet
7 In Liberia Mahama receives a rousing welcome from supportersbullet
8 In Liberia Akufo-Addo commends peaceful handing over;...bullet
9 Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as acting presidentbullet
10 Insecurity Ghana is in a state of lawlessness – Koku...bullet

Related Articles

Condolences Mahama mourns 'statesman' KB Asante
Tribute Rawlings mourns ‘true statesman’ KB Asante
K.B. Asante’s Death Ghanaians must recognize K. B Asante’s contribution - Nduom
K B Asante 5 things the astute Ghanaian statesman will be remembered for
Breaking News Dr. KB Asante reported dead
New Season PLB releases Ghana Premier League fixtures for 2018
Sports Check out the popular sports journalists and their favourite LOCAL teams
Kalybos Comic actor quits “Boys Kasa” starts own series skit “Adventures of Kalybos”
Ghana Premier League Dong Bortey pursues Hearts for his 7K
In Agogo 3 soldiers, 1 policeman shot by armed herdsmen

Top Videos

1 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
2 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
3 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
5 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
6 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
7 Politics Nana Addo to rename Wa Poly after Hilla Limannbullet
8 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not...bullet
9 No Appointment I'm ready to sweep the Flagstaff House...bullet
10 Parliamentary Bribery Saga Opoku Prempeh insulted me –...bullet

Politics

Former Egyptian armed forces chief of staff Sami Anan (R) meets then US Central Command chief and now Defence Secretary James Mattis in Cairo on March 29, 2011
In Egypt Military accuses presidential hopeful of committing crimes
Illegal Mining War Nana Addo will kill you if you fail him – Minister tells MMDCEs
Remuneration Your January salary won’t delay – Hamid assures Public servants
Corruption Alabi dismisses witch-hunting claims against Martin Amidu