Home > News > Politics >

Ghanaians must recognize K. B Asante’s contribution - Nduom


K.B. Asante’s Death Ghanaians must recognize K. B Asante’s contribution - Nduom

In his Facebook post the Chairman of Groupe Nduom (GN), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, said K.B. Asante deserved the full titles ‘Honourable’ and ‘Excellency’.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2016 Presidential Candidate for the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has eulogised renowned Ghanaian statesman and diplomat K.B. Asante.

In his Facebook post the Chairman of Groupe Nduom (GN), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, said K.B. Asante deserved the full titles ‘Honourable’ and ‘Excellency’.

“He has become an ancestor. In an environment where people talk freely with abandon, not caring who they hurt or the damage they do to the nation, he was a wonderful exception. He did not go quietly and we are grateful for that because he used his voice to teach, to tell Our History and to give leadership when others who also could speak remained silent.”

READ ALSO: Angry police officers to demonstrate against gov’t

Dr Nduom described K.B. Asante as an uncompromising patriot.

K.B. Asante was born on March 1, 1924, and served as Secretary to Ghana’s First President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, as well under a number of Heads of State.

He also served as Principal Secretary at African Affairs Secretariat from 1960 to 1966.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 2 for allegedly selling human head

He was also Ghana’s Ambassador to Switzerland and the United Nations Offices in Geneva, and the UN establishment in Vienna, and, Ambassador to Australia from 1967-72.

The late K.B. then served as the Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Economic Community from 1976-1978.

Dr KB Asante passed away at age 93.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Remuneration: Your January salary won’t delay – Hamid assures Public servants Remuneration Your January salary won’t delay – Hamid assures Public servants
In Liberia: Mahama receives a rousing welcome from supporters In Liberia Mahama receives a rousing welcome from supporters
Medical Leave: Here is why Bawumia was flown to UK Medical Leave Here is why Bawumia was flown to UK
Transition: Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as acting president Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as acting president
Corruption: Alabi dismisses witch-hunting claims against Martin Amidu Corruption Alabi dismisses witch-hunting claims against Martin Amidu
In Oyo State: Shun differences, accommodate new entrants – Ajimobi tells APC members In Oyo State Shun differences, accommodate new entrants – Ajimobi tells APC members

Recommended Videos

Warning: Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues
Letter to the Government: Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t
Watch: Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills



Top Articles

1 NPP Government MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting presidentbullet
2 Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as acting presidentbullet
3 Medical Leave Here is why Bawumia was flown to UKbullet
4 In Liberia Mahama receives a rousing welcome from supportersbullet
5 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President unwell, undergoing medical...bullet
6 Leke Adekoya Group wants second term for Ambodebullet
7 NPP Primaries NPP polling station election turns bloody; 5 shotbullet
8 UG Hospital Ownership Stay away from new Legon hospital –...bullet
9 Corruption Alabi dismisses witch-hunting claims against...bullet
10 NPP Manifesto 6 Broken Promises of the Nana Addo...bullet

Top Videos

1 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
2 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
3 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
4 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
6 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
7 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
8 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new...bullet
9 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
10 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of...bullet

Politics

Police and soldiers in the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa try to open up roads blocked by crowds protesting the re-election of president Juan Orlando Hernandez
In Honduras Roads blocked in protests against election results
Most of the women protesters were dressed in black
Faure Gnassingbe Thousands of women in anti-president protest in Togo
Dumps Peoples Democratic Party To APC
Alhaji Saidu Dakingari Former Kebbi Governor leads others to formally join APC
NPP Administration Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report