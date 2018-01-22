Ghanaians must recognize K. B Asante’s contribution - Nduom

news

The 2016 Presidential Candidate for the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has eulogised renowned Ghanaian statesman and diplomat K.B. Asante.

In his Facebook post the Chairman of Groupe Nduom (GN), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, said K.B. Asante deserved the full titles ‘Honourable’ and ‘Excellency’.

“He has become an ancestor. In an environment where people talk freely with abandon, not caring who they hurt or the damage they do to the nation, he was a wonderful exception. He did not go quietly and we are grateful for that because he used his voice to teach, to tell Our History and to give leadership when others who also could speak remained silent.”

READ ALSO: Angry police officers to demonstrate against gov’t

Dr Nduom described K.B. Asante as an uncompromising patriot.

K.B. Asante was born on March 1, 1924, and served as Secretary to Ghana’s First President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, as well under a number of Heads of State.

He also served as Principal Secretary at African Affairs Secretariat from 1960 to 1966.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 2 for allegedly selling human head

He was also Ghana’s Ambassador to Switzerland and the United Nations Offices in Geneva, and the UN establishment in Vienna, and, Ambassador to Australia from 1967-72.

The late K.B. then served as the Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Economic Community from 1976-1978.

Dr KB Asante passed away at age 93.