The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is angry about the interference of the Majority leader in Parliament in his fight with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The vociferous MP has chided Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu saying Parliament is cheap to have him as leader of the House.

His angry reactions come at the back of Osei Kyei who criticised him, for his tirades directed at Anas.

The outspoken lawmaker has been a strong critic of Anas and his work, insisting the Tiger Eye PI leader entraps his victims and also exonerates those who pay him off.

His constant accusations against Anas prompted Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to wage into the matter, pointing out that "Kennedy Agyapong is not an angel. Kennedy is on his own in this fight against Anas."

But Kennedy Agyapong speaking on Net2 TV said he will disgrace and shame him for his actions in Parliament.

"If he (Kyei Mensah Bonsu) likes I will disgrace him. Are you out of your mind? Parliament is cheap that’s why someone like him can be a leader. If he follows Anas the evidence I will bring will shame him. He is just older than me but he has not lived life better than me," he said.

In reference to judges who were exposed by Anas in 2015, he asked if the Majority leader is better than the judges.

"Is Kyei Mensah better than the judges?

"Parliament doesn’t feed me…GH¢1,000 is chicken change. Does he know how much I pay for chop money?," the MP boasted.