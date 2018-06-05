Kweku Baako is not wiser than me - Kennedy Agyapong

news

The fight between Editor in Chief of the Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako and Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong may not end anytime soon as the two continue to throw punches at each other over the investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The latest of the brawl between the two happened when Kennedy Agyapong claimed he has enough evidence to back his numerous allegations against Anas that he is corrupt.

He has called on Kweku Baako not to underestimate the weight of evidence he has in possession.

The vociferous MP within the past few days has been waging a campaign against Anas who has promised to air the latest investigative piece he did on Ghana Football.

The Assin Central MP speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, he said Kweku Baako does not know the underhand dealings of Anas which he said he is about to expose.

"I respect Kweku Baako, he is wise but not wiser than me, so many of the things he has said are untrue," he added.

Even before the content of the investigative piece will be aired on June 6, 2018, excerpts of it have already caused a stir leading to the arrest and interrogation of the Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

In an audio recording leaked by Kennedy Agyapong, Anas is allegedly heard extorting money from a businessman, Hafiz Mohammed.