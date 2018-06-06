Majority Leader must be ‘mad’ to support Anas – Ken Agyapong

news

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Knnedy Agyapong, has sent a strong reply to Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, saying he must be “out of his mind” to support investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Anas’ latest exposé titled ‘Number 12’ is set to be premiered on June 6 and 7 at the Accra International Conference Center.

However, ahead of the public viewing of the video, the undercover journalist has seen his method of operation questioned by certain quarters, with Kennedy Agyapong leading the charge.

The outspoken lawmaker has been a strong critic of Anas and his work, insisting the Tiger Eye PI leader entraps his victims and also exonerates those who pay him off.

His constant accusations against Anas prompted the Majority leader to wage into the matter, with Mensah-Bonsu pointing out that his party colleague “is on his own in this fight against Anas”.

According to the Majoiry Leader, “Ken Agyapong has been advised several times to desist from making unpalatable comments about Anas and rather prove with facts if he has anything against him.”

However, in a sharp riposte, Mr. Agyapong has lashed out at the Majority Leader, saying he would be mad to support Anas when he hasn’t even seen the evidence that he (Agyapong) has.

“If Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu follows Anas, then he will be disgraced when I bring the evidence. Do you know what I have? So if Kyei Mensah saying he is better than the judges? Are you out of your mind? Parliament has become cheap, because I’m not a small boy,” the maverick legislator told Oman FM.

“Kyei Mensah might be older than me but he does not have much experience in life like me. I only respect him, but if he jokes I will sink down with him. I fear nobody, and Parliament doesn’t feed me. What will GHc11,000 do for me? How much is my hop money?”

He further stated that he criticizes Anas’ work because the undercover journalist engages in selective justice, adding that Anas even has an exposé on Parliament but he has refused to show it to the world.

“I dare Kyei Mensah, he should bring the investigations that Anas once did abot Parliament. Anas said he would do an investigation on Parliament so why hasn’t he premiered that one? Is Parliament more than the judiciary? So why has he shown the judiciary scandal but has refused to show that of Parliament?" he said.

“I will fight for justice for every person in this country. And all I’m doing is that justice for all, and not justice for only the strongest.”

Anas latest exposé titled ‘Number 12’ is centered on unravelling corruption and rot in Ghana football and politics.