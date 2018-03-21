Home > News > Politics >

Kwabena Duffour sponsored Nana Addo in 2016 - NDC man alleges


uniBank Blues Kwabena Duffour sponsored Nana Addo to defeat Mahama - NDC man alleges

  • Published:
The Editor-in-Chief of the Informer newspaper, Godson Kobby Agbeli Fiagbe has alleged that former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor funded the electioneering campaign of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 general elections.

His comments come at the back of the Bank of Ghana taking over the management of his bank, uniBank.

On Tuesday, the Governor of the Central Bank explained that the takeover is due to challenges facing the bank.

He mentioned weak supervisory standards and weak operations as the cause of the challenges.

Kobby Fiagbe who was once the former National Propaganda Secretary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), took to social media to mock the NDC guru over the takeover of his asset.

He accused him of helping Nana Addo to defeat former president John Mahama. He said "Those you helped to get JM out of power have turned their guns on you and your son, Kwabena Duffour Jnr."

In a Facebook post which he later pulled down, he wrote "Good morning Dr. Kwabena Duffour. Those you helped to get JM out of power have turned their guns on you and your son, Kwabena Duffour Jnr.

Hopefully, Akufo-Addo will remember your contribution to his victory and intercede on your behalf.

Always bear in mind that the seeds of betrayal, once sown, begets betrayal. In other words, betrayal has never begotten fidelity.

Enjoy the rough ride while it lasts, sir.

Hate can't win."

