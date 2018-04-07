Liberia's President George Weah storms Jubilee House

news

President George Weah of Liberia is on a two-day visit to Ghana as part of moves to improve bilateral relation between Accra and Monrovia.

He held talks with President Akufo-Addo on Friday at the Jubilee House. The two leaders addressed the press afterwards.

President Akufo-Addo said: “He [President Weah] has come to pay a visit to us to renew the bonds of friendship and solidarity that are there between the Liberian and Ghanaian people… It’s a particularly happy day for us in Ghana and for me personally this famous man, who even before he became a president, was a household name in Africa.”

President Akufo-Addo said ECOWAS countries must continue to deepen ties between them so as to address challenges confronting them.

He said: "The West African region must continue to deepen the contacts, the links and the friendships between us so that the challenges of the 21st century; the challenges rapid economic growth [can be overcome] within the context of democratic values and democratic institutions."

On his part President Weah expressed appreciation to Ghana for opening its doors to Liberian refugees during the country’s civil wars, that last of which ended in 2003.

“We came to show you that the relationship we have will be sustained and will be strengthened. You [President Akufo-Addo] are my big brother and I hope you will help Liberia to succeed,” he said.

“Liberia came a long and way and without Ghana, we would not be standing here today. Ghana hosted us and today, we can never repay… But I can guarantee you that in our relationship, you can count on us,” he added.