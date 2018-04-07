Home > News > Politics >

Liberia's President George Weah storms Jubilee House


State Visit Liberia's President George Weah storms Jubilee House

He held talks with President Akufo-Addo on Friday at the Jubilee House. The two leaders addressed the press afterwards.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President George Weah of Liberia is on a two-day visit to Ghana as part of moves to improve bilateral relation between Accra and Monrovia.

He held talks with President Akufo-Addo on Friday at the Jubilee House. The two leaders addressed the press afterwards.

READ MORE: Nana Addo simply had to expose NDC's hypocrisy - Abu Jinapor

President Akufo-Addo said: “He [President Weah] has come to pay a visit to us to renew the bonds of friendship and solidarity that are there between the Liberian and Ghanaian people… It’s a particularly happy day for us in Ghana and for me personally this famous man, who even before he became a president, was a household name in Africa.”

President Akufo-Addo said ECOWAS countries must continue to deepen ties between them so as to address challenges confronting them.

He said: "The West African region must continue to deepen the contacts, the links and the friendships between us so that the challenges of the 21st century; the challenges rapid economic growth [can be overcome] within the context of democratic values and democratic institutions."

On his part President Weah expressed appreciation to Ghana for opening its doors to Liberian refugees during the country’s civil wars, that last of which ended in 2003.

“We came to show you that the relationship we have will be sustained and will be strengthened. You [President Akufo-Addo] are my big brother and I hope you will help Liberia to succeed,” he said.

READ MORE:  Mother of deceased calls on police to be truthful

“Liberia came a long and way and without Ghana, we would not be standing here today. Ghana hosted us and today, we can never repay… But I can guarantee you that in our relationship, you can count on us,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Military Agreement: Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings Military Agreement Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings
Andrew Barnes: Be 'open-minded' about US military deal: Australian High Commissioner urges Ghanaians Andrew Barnes Be 'open-minded' about US military deal: Australian High Commissioner urges Ghanaians
Akufo-Addo: Gabby defends president's tirade against political opponents Akufo-Addo Gabby defends president's tirade against political opponents
US Military Deal: Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' - Franklin Cudjoe US Military Deal Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' - Franklin Cudjoe
Military Deal: Nana Addo simply had to expose NDC's hypocrisy - Abu Jinapor Military Deal Nana Addo simply had to expose NDC's hypocrisy - Abu Jinapor
Military Base Saga: Akufo-Addo's speech was just grammar and empty - Azure Military Base Saga Akufo-Addo's speech was just grammar and empty - Azure

Recommended Videos

Politics: Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin Politics Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin
Politics: Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah Politics Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah
Debtor: Asiedu Nketiah Owes Me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong Debtor Asiedu Nketiah Owes Me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong



Top Articles

1 US Military Deal Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' - Franklin Cudjoebullet
2 Military Base Saga Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on US military deal...bullet
3 Full Speech President Akufo-Addo’s full speech on the controversial...bullet
4 Warning Stop the juju or you will lose 2020 - Owusu Bempah warns NPPbullet
5 Allegations Nana Addo appointing ex-girlfriends to key positons...bullet
6 One-District One-Factory Nana Addo may be unable to provide...bullet
7 Military Enlistment The Ghana Army spokesperson is a fool -...bullet
8 Dishonesty You're hypocrites for opposing US military deal...bullet
9 Military Base Saga Akufo-Addo's speech was just grammar...bullet
10 Allegations 80 percent of custom officers are NDC...bullet

Related Articles

Religion Gov't will organize another pilgrimage to Israel - Minister
Accident 3 soldiers die in car crash
Fuel Hikes Fuel Prices expected to go up again in April
Shocking JHS student threatens headmaster with gun for seizing his phone
Crime Police gun down 5 armed robbers on Tema Motorway
Murder Of AWA Engineer Mother of deceased calls on police to be truthful
Visa Application Here is why 40% of Ghanaians who apply for UK visas are ‘bounced’
Suspicion Police behind the death of African World Airlines engineer, family alleges
Crime Police guns mobile money robber at Achimota
Presidency Nana Addo conferred with 'OseadeɛyƆ' title for honouring campaign promises

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Easter Messagebullet

Politics

Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan is alleged to have paid a woman 27,000 euros to stay silent about their relationship
Tariq Ramadan Islamic scholar 'paid woman for silence'
joseph-yamin
Hardship Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin
Parliament of Ghana
Security Members of Parliament demand bodyguards
Tema Mayor
Corruption Bribery allegations against me are untrue - Tema Mayor