Home > News > Politics >

Mahama accused of inflating cost of terminal 3 project


Kotoka International Airport Mahama accused of inflating cost of terminal 3 project

The project is reportedly costing the nation $278 million and according to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, there’s no value for money in the project.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Mahama has been accused of inflating the cost of the terminal three project at the Kotoka International Airport.

The project is reportedly costing the nation $278 million and according to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, there’s no value for money in the project.

READ MORE: 2020 Election: Mahama will be subjected to mockery- lawyer warns

He is quoted by online news portal mynewsgh as saying: “There is no value for money for that project.

“You can’t tell me you spent 278 million dollars on one Terminal. How much did Heathrow cost,” he asked.

 “One terminal for 278million dollars,” he quizzed. “I deliberately went to count the hangars, just seven. 278 million, the things it can do at the airport is not what they did.”

Then president Mahama in 2016 cut sod for the construction of the project with Turkish president  Recep Erdogan.

The project is now about 90 percent complete and will be due for commissioning soon.

The new terminal will accommodate 5million  travellers a year, 1250 passengers an hour and six boarding air bridges.

READ MORE: Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man

The project is financed from credit raised by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority on its own balance sheet with no sovereign guarantee or public charge to its debt stock, the president said.

A Turkish company, MAPA Construction and Trade Company, is the main contractor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

BOST MD Alfred Obeng suing NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi for GHC5M deformation BOST MD Alfred Obeng suing NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi for GHC5M deformation
Polls: 2020 Election: Mahama will be subjected to mockery- lawyer warns Polls 2020 Election: Mahama will be subjected to mockery- lawyer warns
NPP Stalwart: Akufo-Addo mourns Appiah Menka NPP Stalwart Akufo-Addo mourns Appiah Menka
Anas exposé: NDC MP mounts pressure on Anthony Karbo to resign Anas exposé NDC MP mounts pressure on Anthony Karbo to resign
Anas Expose: Investigate Akufo-Addo too - Alban Bagbin Anas Expose Investigate Akufo-Addo too - Alban Bagbin
Corruption Allegations: CID invites Deputy Minister of Roads Anthony Karbo over Anas exposé Corruption Allegations CID invites Deputy Minister of Roads Anthony Karbo over Anas exposé

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin
Breaking News: Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama Breaking News Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama
Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose Investigate Akufo-Addo too - Alban Bagbinbullet
2 Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative videobullet
3 Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest -...bullet
4 Allegations Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plusbullet
5 Law Suit NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas...bullet
6 Corruption Allegations CID invites Deputy Minister of Roads...bullet
7 CID Investigations A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi...bullet
8 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking...bullet
9 GFA Woes Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon...bullet
10 NPP Race Bawumia is the best to take over from Nana...bullet

Related Articles

Polls 2020 Election: Mahama will be subjected to mockery- lawyer warns
2020 Elections Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man
Shots Fired Akufo-Addo's incompetence making Mahama an angel - NDC MP
Employment I have secured 700 jobs for my people - Ken Agyapong brags
Rebuttal Mahama exposes Nana Addo over 'ghost projects'
2020 Elections I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags
Politics ‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC
Elections 2020 Nana Addo will beat Mahama in 2020 - Political Scientist
Elections 2020 Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 - Owusu Bempah
Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020

Top Videos

1 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George
Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho
Anas Saga Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho
Kwame A Plus
Allegations Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus
Hajia Fati
Hajia Fati's Assault NPP seeks out of court settlement