Mahama accused of inflating cost of terminal 3 project

news

Former President John Mahama has been accused of inflating the cost of the terminal three project at the Kotoka International Airport.

The project is reportedly costing the nation $278 million and according to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, there’s no value for money in the project.

READ MORE: 2020 Election: Mahama will be subjected to mockery- lawyer warns

He is quoted by online news portal mynewsgh as saying: “There is no value for money for that project.

“You can’t tell me you spent 278 million dollars on one Terminal. How much did Heathrow cost,” he asked.

“One terminal for 278million dollars,” he quizzed. “I deliberately went to count the hangars, just seven. 278 million, the things it can do at the airport is not what they did.”

Then president Mahama in 2016 cut sod for the construction of the project with Turkish president Recep Erdogan.

The project is now about 90 percent complete and will be due for commissioning soon.

The new terminal will accommodate 5million travellers a year, 1250 passengers an hour and six boarding air bridges.

READ MORE: Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man

The project is financed from credit raised by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority on its own balance sheet with no sovereign guarantee or public charge to its debt stock, the president said.

A Turkish company, MAPA Construction and Trade Company, is the main contractor.