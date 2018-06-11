Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Mahama slams Nana Addo for engaging in plagiarism


Infrastructure Development Mahama slams Nana Addo for engaging in plagiarism

Mahama said the inability of the NPP to give credit where it is due is a sign of pettiness and immaturity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mahama and Nana Addo play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Mahama has taken swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for engaging in pettiness.

He also accused Nana Addo over his decision to cut sod again for projects he has already commission before handing over power to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing NDC supporters in the Volta region at the party's unity walk over the weekend Mahama said the inability of the NPP government to give credit where it is due is a sign of pettiness and immaturity.

READ MORE: NDC picks flagbearer November 2018

"I thought they are only good in plagiarizing speeches. Didn’t know they are good in plagiarizing projects too," he said.

"The projects they described as photoshop, they are now going round commissioning them today. But you know the most shocking, they are also cutting sod again for projects that we have cut sod for already. Kumasi airport phase 2, we got the loan $65 million, we sent it to parliament, parliament approved it. On December 6, 2016 I was asked to go cut sod for the project, when I went to the site, the contractor had started working, he had taken control of the site, he had cleared the place and started working. And I broke the ground for the commencement of work.

"On 7th January 2017 they asked him to stop work and they kept him waiting for 18 months and they come back and cut the same sod, same contractor, same money, same site and you ask the contractor to build and finish in two years. That project would have been completed by next year, what a waste of national resources," Mahama added.

He continued: "Let me give you examples, and that is the pettiness of the NPP. They cannot even give credit where it is due. What does it take away from you if you give credit? President Rawlings carried out the feasibility study for the Bui Dam project, President Kufuor came and found the money and started the project, When president Mills came the money wasn’t enough so he went to China and got additional money to continue, the project was finally finished under President Mahama.

READ MORE: Asuogyaman NPP Executives threaten resignation over dismissal of GPHA boss

"When I went to commission the project, I invited President Kufuor to come and sit down. I told the whole country that this man started this project, what do you lose? When President Mills was commissioning the N1 project, he invited President Kufuor and he said it is this man who started it. What do you lose? It shows the pettiness, low standards, immaturity of the NPP as a government. There are many other projects that I know they will come to commission them. This plagiarism; I thought that only speeches were plagiarized but now I know that projects can also be plagiarized."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Law Suit: Gov't sued over controversial $178m Kelni GVG deal Law Suit Gov't sued over controversial $178m Kelni GVG deal
Elections 2020: NDC picks flagbearer November 2018 Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018
Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in 8 years – Bawumia Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in 8 years – Bawumia
In Parliament: Minority boycott Ghana Card registration exercise In Parliament Minority boycott Ghana Card registration exercise
Anas Exposé: NDC sponsored Anas expose – Kennedy Agyapong Anas Exposé NDC sponsored Anas expose – Kennedy Agyapong
Issues: I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns party Issues I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns party

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose 12: Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia Anas Expose 12 Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia
Politics: Akufo-Addo to do major reshuffling to cut down size of ministers Politics Akufo-Addo to do major reshuffling to cut down size of ministers
Anas Expose 12: Government dissolves GFA Anas Expose 12 Government dissolves GFA



Top Articles

1 Number 12 5 critical questions Akufo-Addo needs to answer about...bullet
2 National Identification Card Ghana Card attempt to denationalise NDC...bullet
3 Issues I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong...bullet
4 Project "Waste of national resources": Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo...bullet
5 Contempt Kennedy Agyapong denies saying parliament is “useless”bullet
6 Operation Vanguard GAF fires 4 soldiers, demotes 1 over...bullet
7 More Allegations Anas asked Nyantakyi for a 'bribe' in order...bullet
8 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi fingers Kennedy Agyapong in $2bn...bullet
9 Anas Exposé NDC sponsored Anas expose – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
10 Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anasbullet

Related Articles

Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018
Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in 8 years – Bawumia
In Parliament Minority boycott Ghana Card registration exercise
Anas Exposé NDC sponsored Anas expose – Kennedy Agyapong
Issues I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns party
Former President NPP government so petty - Mahama says
Project "Waste of national resources": Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo over Kumasi Airport sod cutting
National Identification Card Ghana Card attempt to denationalise NDC supporters -Mahama
Anas Exposé I don’t control Transport Ministry – Kennedy Agyapong
Operation Vanguard GAF fires 4 soldiers, demotes 1 over illegal operations

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission White...bullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Former President NPP government so petty - Mahama says
Anas Exposé I don’t control Transport Ministry – Kennedy Agyapong
#Number12 Anas’ GH¢25m suit is peanuts; we’ll meet in court – Ken Agyapong brags
#Number12 Anas slaps Kennedy Agyapong with a GHC25m lawsuit for defamation