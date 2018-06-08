Asuogyaman NPP Executives threaten mass resignation if...

news

Polling station and constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party at Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region, have threatened to resign en masse.

Their threat follows the dismissal of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority.

Paul Asare Ansah was relieved of his post by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday.

According to Joy news reasons for Mr Ansah’s removal are not readily known. However, reports suggest that the dismissal was caused by a recent misunderstanding between workers' union of the Ports Authority and Board Chair, Peter Mac Manu.

READ ALSO: Report cheating drivers to union officials – GPRTU

The workers accused Mac Manu of engaging in wrongful undertakings as well as running a family and friends administration.

But the Board Chairman denied all the allegations and asked his lawyers to write to the leaders of the union demanding a retraction and apology, failure to which will make him sue them.

READ ALSO: I won’t resign; I have Akufo-Addo’s blessing – Ursula

Reports suggest that Mr Ansah was present at the press conference by the workers' union where the allegations against Mr Mac Manu were detailed, pitching him firmly against the Board Chairman who is a former Chairman of the

But the Asuogyaman NPP executives are unhappy with the development. They said their native has been sacrificed for no offence.

Constituency Chairman, Dr. Akyea Darkwa, said "we cannot identify any justification for the termination."