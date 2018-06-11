Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC picks flagbearer November 2018


NDC picks flagbearer November 2018

Mahama is hopeful the NDC will rise up again regardless of any machinations from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

  • Published:
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will elect its presidential candidate for the 2020 elections in November 2018.

This was made known by former President John  Mahama at the party's unity walk at Aflao in the Volta region.

He is hopeful the NDC will rise up again regardless of any machinations from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

READ MORE: Mahama appeared like a prophet to NDC – Wa Central MP

In his view, the NDC is a resilient party and cannot be held down for long.

"The NDC is such a resilient party you can never hold us down. The more you push us down, the more we rise again. And so I wish to assure you that the NDC is going to rise again. I wish to assure you that the NDC is rising again," he said.

He added: "After that we will hold regional elections, we will hold national elections and then come November this year we will hold our final election to elect the presidential candidate of our party."

The NDC was massively floored in the 2016 elections by the NPP with the gap of over one million votes Mahama.

He has officially announced his candidature for the party's flagbearership race.

READ ALSO: God is angry; Mahama can't win elections 2020 - Man of God

Other likely faces in the race are Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Trade and Industry Minister; Sylvester Mensah, former Presidential Staffer; Joshua Alabi, SSNIT Board Chairman, among others, who are all lacing their boots to challenge Mr Mahama for the slot.

