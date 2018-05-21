Home > News > Politics >

Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 - Owusu Bempah


Elections 2020 Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 - Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah who has been an ardent critic of Mahama said he has no political future urging him to quit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Isaac Owusu Bempah play

Isaac Owusu Bempah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Founder and head pastor of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev Owusu Bempah who is well known for his controversial and dramatic prophesies has advised former President John Mahama not to contest in the 2020 general elections.

He said it will be a waste of time on the part of Mahama to contest because he won't win.

Owusu Bempah who has been an ardent critic of Mahama said he has no political future urging him to quit.

READ ALSO: Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah advises Mahama

His comments come at the back of Mahama who has declared his intentions to contest the 2020 elections.

Mahama said he has listened to calls from supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for him to lead the party again.

Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama

 

He said he will not disappoint them.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts.

"To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader."

READ ALSO: Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020

But speaking on Mahama's declaration, Isaac Owusu Bempah said it will be a waste of time on for him to contest in 2020 because he won't win.

On Accra-based Neat FM, he said "I have always said it and still insist that Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 because he won’t win the election. He should go and rest, he can declare his intentions 100 times, I don’t mind and not shocked but then truth is that he won’t succeed."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Elections 2020: Nana Addo will beat Mahama in 2020 - Political Scientist Elections 2020 Nana Addo will beat Mahama in 2020 - Political Scientist
Trial: Hajia Fati makes first appearance in court for assaulting journalist Trial Hajia Fati makes first appearance in court for assaulting journalist
NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race
Setback: Application to have Opuni's account released thrown out by court Setback Application to have Opuni's account released thrown out by court
Protests: Recall Ambassador to Israel - Ras Mubarak to Akufo-Addo Protests Recall Ambassador to Israel - Ras Mubarak to Akufo-Addo
Counsel: Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020 Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020

Recommended Videos

NPP Government: Corruption reducing under my watch - Akufo-Addo says NPP Government Corruption reducing under my watch - Akufo-Addo says
Politics: My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia Politics My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia
Politics: Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama Politics Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama



Top Articles

1 NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential racebullet
2 Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for presidentbullet
3 Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020bullet
4 Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly messagesbullet
5 Governance Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo regionbullet
6 Governance Akufo-Addo to begin nationwide tour on Fridaybullet
7 NPP Government Akufo-Addo: “I Am Fulfilling My Campaign...bullet
8 Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying...bullet
9 Attack They want to kill me over 'chop chop' allegations...bullet
10 Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged...bullet

Related Articles

Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020
NDC Leadership Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah
Corruption Court to rule on Opuni's account closure today
Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying over 'death threat' - Gabby
Attack They want to kill me over 'chop chop' allegations - Akua Blakofe
President “My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo
NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race
Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president
Election 2020 We'll force Mahama to contest - Chairman Wontumi declares
Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly messages

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as acting...bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

Former President John Mahama
NDC Leadership Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah
Dr Opuni
Corruption Court to rule on Opuni's account closure today
President “My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo
Chairman Wontumi
Election 2020 We'll force Mahama to contest - Chairman Wontumi declares