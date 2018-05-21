Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 - Owusu Bempah

news

Founder and head pastor of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev Owusu Bempah who is well known for his controversial and dramatic prophesies has advised former President John Mahama not to contest in the 2020 general elections.

He said it will be a waste of time on the part of Mahama to contest because he won't win.

Owusu Bempah who has been an ardent critic of Mahama said he has no political future urging him to quit.

READ ALSO: Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah advises Mahama

His comments come at the back of Mahama who has declared his intentions to contest the 2020 elections.

Mahama said he has listened to calls from supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for him to lead the party again.

He said he will not disappoint them.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts.

"To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader."

READ ALSO: Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020

But speaking on Mahama's declaration, Isaac Owusu Bempah said it will be a waste of time on for him to contest in 2020 because he won't win.

On Accra-based Neat FM, he said "I have always said it and still insist that Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 because he won’t win the election. He should go and rest, he can declare his intentions 100 times, I don’t mind and not shocked but then truth is that he won’t succeed."