Mahama won't get 10% vote in any election- Alabi

Former President John Mahama will not make any significant electoral impact should he decide to run as an independent candidate in any presidential poll, Professor Joshua Alabi has said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, speaking on Emark FM in Koforidua in the Eastern Region downplayed Mr Mahama’s popularity, saying anyone elected on the ticket of the NDC can win a presidential election.

Prof. Alabi was rejecting claims by surrogates of Mr Mahama that he is the most popular person in the NDC.

According to him, the former president, who has said he will run for president again, will not get 10 percent should he decide to run as an independent candidate.

“All things being equal, if he (Mr. Mahama) should go as an independent candidate, he cannot even secure 10% of the total votes,” he asserted on Emark FM in Koforidua as part of his campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

“As a matter of fact, any flagbearer elected by the party can run on the popularity of the NDC to win election,” he added.