2016 election: NDC had no campaign message- Alabi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 polls to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because the latter offered the electorate hope, Professor Joshua Alabi has said.

The NDC presidential hopeful said the party had no campaign message for Ghanaians and so the electorate bought into the NPP’s campaign promises which helped the party to secure a landslide victory on December 7, 2016.

Speaking on Emark FM in Koforidua as part of his campaign tour of the Eastern Region, the former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies said the NPP’s “One District, One Factory and the free Senior High School policy” made the electorate vote massively for them.

“The NPP's 'One District, One Factory,' the 'free senior high school' policy, among others, gave the populace high hope and so was voted for instead of the NDC,” he noted.

Prof Alabi is seeking to become the NDC's presidential candidate for the 2020 election. He will come up against Mr Mahama who has declared his intention to contest, veteran legislature Alban Bagbin and former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority Sylvester Mensah.