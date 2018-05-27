Home > News > Politics >

2016 election: NDC had no campaign message- Alabi


NDC Leadership 2016 election: NDC had no campaign message- Alabi

The NDC presidential hopeful said the party had no campaign message for Ghanaians and so the electorate bought into the NPP’s campaign promises which helped the party to secure a landslide victory on December 7, 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Joshua Alabi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 polls to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because the latter offered the electorate hope, Professor Joshua Alabi has said.

READ MORE: I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags

The NDC presidential hopeful said the party had no campaign message for Ghanaians and so the electorate bought into the NPP’s campaign promises which helped the party to secure a landslide victory on December 7, 2016.

Speaking on Emark FM in Koforidua as part of his campaign tour of the Eastern Region, the former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies said the NPP’s “One District, One Factory and the free Senior High School policy” made the electorate vote massively for them.

READ MORE: Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah

 “The NPP's 'One District, One Factory,' the 'free senior high school' policy, among others, gave the populace high hope and so was voted for instead of the NDC,” he noted.

Prof Alabi is seeking to become the NDC's presidential candidate for the 2020 election. He will come up against Mr Mahama who has declared his intention to contest, veteran legislature Alban Bagbin and former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority Sylvester Mensah.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

President: Akufo-Addo reiterates concern about "spurious" allegations in media against him President Akufo-Addo reiterates concern about "spurious" allegations in media against him
NDC Race: Mahama won't get 10% vote in any election- Alabi NDC Race Mahama won't get 10% vote in any election- Alabi
Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful: Parliament summons minister of communications over $89m Kelni GVG deal Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Parliament summons minister of communications over $89m Kelni GVG deal
Life After Death: I will go to heaven when I die – Rawlings Life After Death I will go to heaven when I die – Rawlings
Anas Expose: CID's investigation of Kwesi Nyantakyi is a sham - Asiedu Nketiah Anas Expose CID's investigation of Kwesi Nyantakyi is a sham - Asiedu Nketiah
Undercover Journalism: Anas should be arrested - Odike Undercover Journalism Anas should be arrested - Odike

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin
Breaking News: Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama Breaking News Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama
Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose Investigate Akufo-Addo too - Alban Bagbinbullet
2 Corruption Allegations CID invites Deputy Minister of Roads Anthony...bullet
3 Politics In Ghana "Kufuor is evil, Mahama a rogue" - Rawlingsbullet
4 Life After Death I will go to heaven when I die – Rawlingsbullet
5 Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative...bullet
6 Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest...bullet
7 CID Investigations A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi...bullet
8 Kotoka International Airport Mahama accused of inflating...bullet
9 Undercover Journalism Anas should be arrested - Odikebullet
10 Allegations Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like...bullet

Related Articles

2020 Elections I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags
Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020
NDC Leadership Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah
President “My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo
NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race
Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president
Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declares
Prophecy Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political Scientist
Bloated Government Nana Addo's family members more educated than Mahama's - NPP MP

Top Videos

1 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet

Politics

Asiedu Nketia
Allegations CID investigation of Nyantakyi over Anas exposé bogus - Asiedu Nketia
Court Case BOST MD Alfred Obeng suing NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi for GHC5M defamation
Polls 2020 Election: Mahama will be subjected to mockery- lawyer warns
President Akufo-Addo
NPP Stalwart Akufo-Addo mourns Appiah Menka