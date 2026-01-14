Abu Trica's lawyer explains why all slay queens must be arrested( VIDEO)

Frederick Kumi, known as Abu Trica, is facing extradition to the United States over alleged involvement in a romance and wire fraud case. However, his lawyer has strongly rejected the claims, arguing that sending money within a consensual relationship does not constitute a romance scam.

Abu Trica, who is currently in detention, is facing extradition proceedings to the United States over allegations linked to romance and wire fraud. However, his legal team insists that the accusations have been misconstrued and lack a proper legal basis.

Speaking on the matter, his lawyer dismissed the characterisation of the alleged conduct as a romance scam, questioning the logic behind the charge. According to him, the mere act of sending money within a consensual relationship does not automatically amount to criminal activity.

Counsel argued,

If you agree to be with someone and you send them money, where is the romance scam in that? If that can be described as a romance scam, then all the slay queens must be arrested.

The lawyer maintained that relationships often involve financial exchanges and gifts, particularly where parties willingly support one another, and that such arrangements should not be conflated with fraud unless there is clear evidence of deception or coercion.

Abu Trica’s legal troubles have attracted public attention following his arrest and the subsequent extradition request from the United States. Recent court proceedings in Accra have already raised questions about the strength of the case, after prosecutors conceded that there was no evidence against two alleged accomplices initially linked to the matter.

The defence has repeatedly argued that the extradition process is being pursued prematurely and without sufficient factual grounding. They contend that the allegations are based on assumptions rather than demonstrable criminal conduct and have urged the court to scrutinise the evidence underpinning the request.

As the extradition proceedings continue, the case has sparked wider public debate about the definition of romance scams, consent in relationships, and the threshold for criminal liability where money changes hands between intimate partners.

The court is expected to issue further rulings in the coming weeks as it considers both the extradition request and related applications filed by the defence.