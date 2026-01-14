Advertisement

Abu Trica's lawyer explains why all slay queens must be arrested( VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:42 - 14 January 2026
Frederick Kumi, known as Abu Trica, is facing extradition to the United States over alleged involvement in a romance and wire fraud case. However, his lawyer has strongly rejected the claims, arguing that sending money within a consensual relationship does not constitute a romance scam.
Advertisement

Counsel for Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has strongly rejected claims that his client was involved in a romance scam, arguing that consensual relationships involving financial support should not be criminalised.

Advertisement

Abu Trica, who is currently in detention, is facing extradition proceedings to the United States over allegations linked to romance and wire fraud. However, his legal team insists that the accusations have been misconstrued and lack a proper legal basis.

READ MORE: Odo Broni challenges Akosua Serwaa’s application to administer Daddy Lumba’s estate

Speaking on the matter, his lawyer dismissed the characterisation of the alleged conduct as a romance scam, questioning the logic behind the charge. According to him, the mere act of sending money within a consensual relationship does not automatically amount to criminal activity.

Counsel argued,

Advertisement

If you agree to be with someone and you send them money, where is the romance scam in that? If that can be described as a romance scam, then all the slay queens must be arrested.

READ MORE: State withdraws charges against two alleged accomplices of Abu Trica in romance fraud case

The lawyer maintained that relationships often involve financial exchanges and gifts, particularly where parties willingly support one another, and that such arrangements should not be conflated with fraud unless there is clear evidence of deception or coercion.

Abu Trica’s legal troubles have attracted public attention following his arrest and the subsequent extradition request from the United States. Recent court proceedings in Accra have already raised questions about the strength of the case, after prosecutors conceded that there was no evidence against two alleged accomplices initially linked to the matter.

The defence has repeatedly argued that the extradition process is being pursued prematurely and without sufficient factual grounding. They contend that the allegations are based on assumptions rather than demonstrable criminal conduct and have urged the court to scrutinise the evidence underpinning the request.

Advertisement

READ MORE: 20 famous Ghanaian artistes who changed their names

As the extradition proceedings continue, the case has sparked wider public debate about the definition of romance scams, consent in relationships, and the threshold for criminal liability where money changes hands between intimate partners.

The court is expected to issue further rulings in the coming weeks as it considers both the extradition request and related applications filed by the defence.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Growth of Sports Betting and Online Gaming Platforms in Ghana
Sports
14.01.2026
Growth of Sports Betting and Online Gaming Platforms in Ghana
Malik Basintale breaks silence on health issues after months of absence (video)
News
14.01.2026
Malik Basintale breaks silence on health issues after months of absence (video)
Abu Trica's lawyer explains why all slay queens must be arrested( VIDEO)
Entertainment
14.01.2026
Abu Trica's lawyer explains why all slay queens must be arrested( VIDEO)
University of Ghana pushes back on GTEC-approved fees, cites breach of agreement
News
14.01.2026
University of Ghana pushes back on GTEC-approved fees, cites breach of agreement
Odo Broni challenges Akosua Serwaa’s application to administer Daddy Lumba’s estate
Entertainment
14.01.2026
Odo Broni challenges Akosua Serwaa’s application to administer Daddy Lumba’s estate
AFCON 2025: Morocco vs Nigeria – Preview, form guide, line-ups & prediction
Sports
14.01.2026
AFCON 2025: Morocco vs Nigeria – Preview, form guide, line-ups & prediction