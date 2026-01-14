AFCON 2025: Morocco vs Nigeria – Preview, form guide, line-ups & prediction

Nigeria will face host nation Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat in a highly anticipated semi-final showdown at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Both nations enter the clash unbeaten, but Nigeria boast a perfect record after winning all five of their matches so far. Morocco’s only blemish is a 1-1 draw with Mali in the group stage, a result that has long faded in significance with a place in the final now at stake.

The 1976 champions are confident they can halt Nigeria’s charge, but the Super Eagles are equally driven as they chase redemption after falling short in the last AFCON final.

Match Overview

Nigeria team

Nigeria has been one of the standout teams of the tournament, transformed under Eric Chelle’s leadership following the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and losing the 2023 AFCON final to Cote d’Ivoire.

Despite arriving with scaled-back expectations, the three-time champions have been ruthless. Group-stage wins over Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda secured top spot in Group C before decisive knockout victories over Mozambique and Algeria propelled them into the last four.

Nigeria now have the chance to reach back-to-back AFCON finals for the first time in almost 40 years, but Morocco pose their toughest test yet.

The head-to-head history does not favour the Super Eagles. Nigeria have won four of their 11 competitive matches against Morocco since 1969 (D1, L6), with just one victory in their last six meetings. Their most recent encounter ended in a heavy 4-0 loss eight years ago, making this semi-final the perfect stage to settle old scores.

On the other side, Morocco have been equally convincing. Wins over Comoros and Zambia, combined with a draw against Mali, saw them advance comfortably from the group. They then dispatched Tanzania and Cameroon in the knockout rounds, backed by one of the strongest defensive units in the competition.

Remarkably, Mali remain the only side to have breached Morocco’s back line, highlighting the challenge Nigeria face in breaking them down.

This is Morocco’s fifth AFCON semi-final appearance—and their best run since 2004. Victory would take them to their first final in more than two decades.

Form Guide

Nigeria: 5 wins in 5 games

Morocco: 4 wins, 1 draw in 5 games

Team News

Nigeria will be without captain Wilfred Ndidi, who is suspended after accumulating yellow cards. His absence is a major setback, though Raphael Onyedika—who scored twice against Uganda—provides a strong alternative in midfield.

Bright Osayi- Samuel faces a late fitness test after limping off against Algeria.

Morocco are also dealing with injuries. Azzedine Ounahi and Romain Saiss remain unavailable, but the return of star full-back Achraf Hakimi offers a significant boost as the hosts eye history.

Probable Line-Ups

Nigeria (4-3-1-2): Stanley Nwabali, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, and Victor Osimhen.

Morocco (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina, Noussair Mazraoui; Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Ismael Saibari; Brahim Diaz, Abde Ezzalzouli, Ayoub El Kaabi.

Prediction

Nigeria have been the tournament’s most consistent and imposing side, silencing doubts about their credentials with a commanding victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals.

Morocco’s determination to end a 50-year trophy drought cannot be underestimated, especially with home support behind them.

However, the Super Eagles look like a team on a mission, driven by last year’s heartbreak and the hunger to reclaim continental supremacy.

Expect a fierce, evenly matched contest between two giants of African football.