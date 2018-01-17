Minority accuse Akufo-Addo of undermining PURC

news

The Minority in Parliament have criticized President Akufo-Addo’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs, accusing him of sidestepping the right state regulatory body.

According to them, the move amounts to an interference with the functions of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) – the body charged with the responsibility of tariff adjustment.

READ ALSO:

Over the weekend President Akufo-Addo announced a 14% reduction in electricity tariffs for non-residential users across the country.

Speaking at the 8th Salon Conference held at the University of Ghana, the President said the move was geared towards boosting private business in the country.

However, the Minority believe he undermined the independence of the PURC when he announced a reduction in electricity tariffs.

“It is important that we don’t pre-empt it [and we expected the Energy Minister to have advised the president to hold [because] consultation takes some time,” Minority Spokesperson on energy, Adam Mutawakilu in an interview with Joy FM.

According to him, the President’s action is in violation of section 4 of Act 538 of the constitution, which states: “Subject to the provisions of this Act, the Commission shall not be subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in the performance of its functions”.

READ ALSO:

He added that the Minority in Parliament will not support any act that seeks to undermine the powers of any state institution.

Meanwhile, the African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) and Integrated Social Development Center (ISODEC) have also registered their displeasure with the President for going behind the PURC to reduce electricity tariffs.

ISODEC Campaign Coordinator, Dr Steve Manteaw believes the decision is political, whiles questioning the motive behind the reduction, especially when the recommendation has not yet to be considered.

“As a consumer, I am excited that I am going to get some relief but as a governance expert I will describe this development as unfortunate particularly as it undermines PURC,” he said, adding that “we want to act in a manner that we don’t create the impression that the government has taken control of tariff adjustment”.

The Executive Director of ACEP, Benjamin Boakye, also weighed in the debate, insisting the consistent announcement of tariff reduction constitutes undermining the independence of the PURC.