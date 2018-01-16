I have documents to expose Mahama’s deals – Kusi

news

The Chief Executive officer of Public Sector Reforms, Kusi Boafo, has reiterated that he has documents to prove his claim that the erstwhile Mahama government bought cars at expensive prices and later sold them back to the suppliers at low cost.

Speaking on Kessben TV, Kusi Boafo alleged that the former president and his Chief of Staff sold over 376 state vehicles to themselves at cheap prices.

“I was even charitable with the information given earlier. In 2016 they sold as many as 129 cars that were manufactured in 2015. It’s very sad that cars which were procured by the former administration were sold back to suppliers at a ridiculously low price, some within just 14 days intervals of buying. Some were very special vehicles with high specs from Dubai but were auctioned cheaply in six months. Julius Debrah made reference to a long-standing policy under which salon cars aged two years and above are permitted to be bought by departing government officials. I’m confused here, let me ask is V8 vehicles saloon cars?”

READ ALSO: Not even Nana Addo can save you from Amidu - Bawumia

“For me, as an auditor, a professional Accountant with over 19 years experience on the job, you’ll expect that I’ll raise pertinent questions on such clandestine deals that cars that were procured at such huge prices will be sold within a period of 6 months,” he added.

The issue of state-owned vehicles sold by the former the government has been in the news for some time now.

READ ALSO: EOCO storms EC office to oust embattled Deputy EC Chair

However, the former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah has indicated that the accusation by the governing NPP is false.

He indicated in a press statement that the allegation was false and malicious.

”Under no circumstance and at no time during my tenure as Chief of Staff or the previous government was any such vehicle either bought or sold at the price quoted by Kusi Boafo. His claims in that regard are therefore totally false and malicious.”