Parliament minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has called for the powers of the president to be whittled down, saying the 1992 constitution has made the President too powerful.

“Mr. President [Nana Akufo-Addo], this is not directed at you but to all other presidents under our Republican constitution," he said.

He continued: “I think and I feel that the powers vested on the President of the Republic are just too excessive and therefore we will look to water down not just the powers of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but all other Presidents of our Republic.”

Mr Iddrisu was speaking at a ceremony to celebrate 25 years of uninterrupted Parliamentary Democracy under the fourth republic.

According to him, “stronger parliament reflects an accountable and transparent government; a stronger parliament remains the custodian of the liberties of the people at all time.”