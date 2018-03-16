Nana Addo deceived us - Evicted neighbours cry

Some of Nana Addo's neighbours have lived at the place for over 30 years.
The traders who have been conducting business around the Nima residence of the President for more than 30 years indicated that President Akufo-Addo deceived them with a promise to keep them there.
The traders who packed out of the now security zone in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said they are disappointed the president has failed to keep his promise.
Another trader who was dismantling her shop said "I sell drinks and provisions and they gave me only 3,000 Ghana cedis to move out of the area. The money is not even enough to cart my container from here how much more start all over again."