Nana Addo deceived us - Evicted neighbours cry

Evicted traders and artisans living around the private residence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have chastised him for failing to keep a promise he made to them after he won the 2016 general elections.

The traders who have been conducting business around the Nima residence of the President for more than 30 years indicated that President Akufo-Addo deceived them with a promise to keep them there.

The traders who packed out of the now security zone in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said they are disappointed the president has failed to keep his promise.

"He told us in his house after he became president that he will not sack us from here and will allow us to continue to operate since he has been living with us for several years but now we have to move and I have nowhere to go," an evicted neighbour shed tears.

Another trader who was dismantling her shop said "I sell drinks and provisions and they gave me only 3,000 Ghana cedis to move out of the area. The money is not even enough to cart my container from here how much more start all over again."