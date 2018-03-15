We'll return to vote for you in 2020 - Nana Addo's evicted neighbours

news

Traders and residents living around President Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence in the Greater Accra Region have started packing out of their structures after being asked to leave.

Some of Nana Addo’s ‘neighbours’ have lived at the place for over 30 years. Most of them looked sad as they destroyed their makeshift structures and packed their belongings from the area.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, a 60-year-old woman said she had lived at the place for 34 years and lamented that the compensation paid them by the President will not be enough to start a new life.

As she wiped her tears she added that she has been selling drinks and food in the area for 21 years and she will now leave for her village. But she says her children will remain in Accra possibly in Nima.

“I will come and visit them frequently,” she said.

“When it is time for elections, we will all come back to vote for him again,” she added.

Another young lady who could not hold back her tears explained that she has no relative in Accra and has to go to the village.

“I don’t have any relative in Accra, I have to go back to the village and start my life all over again,” she said.

The evicted residents are moving after the one-week ultimatum given by the national security for them to move elapsed today.

Operatives of the national security visited the area and handed the shop owners compensation packages ranging from GHC3000 and GHC10,000.

Meanwhile, there are still concerns over why the President has refused to move to the official presidential residence – Flagstaff House- even though he works from there on daily basis.