Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo will beat Mahama in elections 2020 - Political Scientist


Elections 2020 Nana Addo will beat Mahama in 2020 - Political Scientist

Dr Amakye said Mahama has no chance if Nana Addo declares his intention go run again in spite of his age.

  • Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Mahama play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Amakye Boateng has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will defeat former President John Mahama in the 2020 polls.

He said Mahama has no chance if Nana Addo declares his intention go run again in spite of his age.

READ MORE: Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah

Dr. Amakye, who is also a Presidential hopeful said Nana Addo has so far failed to deliver but hopeful to beat Mahama in 2020.

Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama

 

His comment comes at the back of a hint dropped by Mahama that he will contest for the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) flagbearer slot ahead of the 2020 elections.

Mahama said he has listened to calls from supporters of the NDC for him to lead the party again.

Speaking about Mahama intentions, Amakye in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said he [Mahama] is not ready to take Ghana.

READ ALSO: Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020

"What are the chances [of Mahama]? Assuming Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in spite of his age because of which I don’t think he should stand…but given that, I don’t think president Mahama is going to be able to do better than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2020 if the two of them stand. I don’t think president Mahama will do better. Nana Addo has not really delivered on many of his promises but Mahama cannot do better," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Elections 2020: Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 - Owusu Bempah Elections 2020 Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 - Owusu Bempah
Trial: Hajia Fati makes first appearance in court for assaulting journalist Trial Hajia Fati makes first appearance in court for assaulting journalist
NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race
Setback: Application to have Opuni's account released thrown out by court Setback Application to have Opuni's account released thrown out by court
Protests: Recall Ambassador to Israel - Ras Mubarak to Akufo-Addo Protests Recall Ambassador to Israel - Ras Mubarak to Akufo-Addo
Counsel: Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020 Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020

Recommended Videos

NPP Government: Corruption reducing under my watch - Akufo-Addo says NPP Government Corruption reducing under my watch - Akufo-Addo says
Politics: My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia Politics My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia
Politics: Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama Politics Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama



Top Articles

1 NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential racebullet
2 Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for presidentbullet
3 Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020bullet
4 Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly messagesbullet
5 Governance Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo regionbullet
6 Governance Akufo-Addo to begin nationwide tour on Fridaybullet
7 NPP Government Akufo-Addo: “I Am Fulfilling My Campaign...bullet
8 Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying...bullet
9 Attack They want to kill me over 'chop chop' allegations...bullet
10 Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged...bullet

Related Articles

Setback Application to have Opuni's account released thrown out by court
Protests Recall Ambassador to Israel - Ras Mubarak to Akufo-Addo
Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020
NDC Leadership Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah
Corruption Court to rule on Opuni's account closure today
Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying over 'death threat' - Gabby
Attack They want to kill me over 'chop chop' allegations - Akua Blakofe
President “My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo
NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race
Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as acting...bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

Former President John Mahama
NDC Leadership Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah
Dr Opuni
Corruption Court to rule on Opuni's account closure today
President “My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo
Chairman Wontumi
Election 2020 We'll force Mahama to contest - Chairman Wontumi declares