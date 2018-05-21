news

A Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Amakye Boateng has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will defeat former President John Mahama in the 2020 polls.

He said Mahama has no chance if Nana Addo declares his intention go run again in spite of his age.

Dr. Amakye, who is also a Presidential hopeful said Nana Addo has so far failed to deliver but hopeful to beat Mahama in 2020.

His comment comes at the back of a hint dropped by Mahama that he will contest for the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) flagbearer slot ahead of the 2020 elections.

Mahama said he has listened to calls from supporters of the NDC for him to lead the party again.

Speaking about Mahama intentions, Amakye in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said he [Mahama] is not ready to take Ghana.

"What are the chances [of Mahama]? Assuming Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in spite of his age because of which I don’t think he should stand…but given that, I don’t think president Mahama is going to be able to do better than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2020 if the two of them stand. I don’t think president Mahama will do better. Nana Addo has not really delivered on many of his promises but Mahama cannot do better," he added.