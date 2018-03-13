Nana Addo won't abandon previous gov't projects - Bawumia

news

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won't abandon useful projects started by former governments.

According to him, the incumbent government will continue the projects.

He said the government is determined to continue infrastructure projects to ensure Ghanaians enjoy the full benefits of such expenditure.

He made this known when he commissioned the Security Services Housing Project Phase II, of the Eastern Naval Command at Tema on Monday March 12, 2018.

This facility is made up of 23 blocks comprising a total of 368 apartments.

Construction works began in 2014 and, despite a change in government, the project has been completed to meet the pressing accommodation demands of our security services.

Government will continue with efforts to provide the logistical needs of our men and women in uniform, including decent accommodation, in order to ensure their operational efficiency.

Speaking on projects abandoned by previous governments, Dr Bawumia called for continuity in the execution of the projects, saying Ghanaians were the ultimate losers of such decisions.

"I recall that this project was began as I said in 2014 under the previous government and it was at a cost of Ghs101 million. When we came into office the amount outstanding for completion of the project was GH¢45 million and thanks to the pressure put on the Minister of Finance by the Minister for Defence as well as the Minister for Works and Housing, government made payment of about GH¢38 million in December and I think the rest will be done soon.

"So thankfully the project was not abandoned and we have to make sure that this is the way governance continues. As the President has said, when one government starts a project, (the next one should) not abandon it; try and complete it," he added.