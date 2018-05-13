Home > News > Politics >

NDC spending endless cash destroying their own - Rawlings booms


According to the ex-president, powerful members of the party are spending endlessly to denigrate rivals because of their varied opinions.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has become masters of destroying their own, form President Jerry John Rawlings has said.

”We seem to have become masters of destroying our own and spend endless resources denigrating rivals because their opinions vary,” the founder of the NDC lamented at a conference with former NDC appointees at the Mensvic Hotel in Accra on Saturday 12 May 2018.

“Some of the words that have been exchanged between party members in the past few weeks and months makes me wonder how we expect to sow unity and stability in the National Democratic Congress,” he added.

The programme was organised by former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the Mahama administration with the aim of devising strategies to win back power for the NDC in 2020.

