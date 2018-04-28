NDC to hold 'mother' of all unity walk in Kumasi

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold the 'mother' of all unity walk in the strong hold of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kumasi.

The unity walk comes a week after the NPP went to the polls to elect new executives in the region.

Pulse.com.gh understands the NDC in the region has made preparations to ensure there is huge turnout for the unity walk.

Political watchers say the NDC needs the huge numbers to boaster claims that the NPP is failing.

Ex-president Mahama and other NDC bigs are expected to participate in the much-talked about unity walk.

The Loyal Ladies, a volunteer group of the NPP, has issued a statement distancing itself from the walk, after a former Joseph Yamin, a former regional secretary of the party, said some members of the group will participate in the walk.

"They (NDC) are planning to share the T-shirts to among their members to wear,” Spokesperson for the Loyal Ladies, Adwoa Pomaah Siaw told Accra-based Radio XYZ.

Meanwhile NDC presidential hopeful, Professor Joshua Alabi, has said he will not participate in the walk.

He described the exercise as fun indicating that twice he attended the events in Accra and Cape Coast respectively but it was just to have fun.

"I was in the Accra and Cape Coast one. It was fun, I enjoyed it… good exercise. We were walking, there was a brass band and we enjoyed it," he said.