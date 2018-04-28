Home > News > Politics >

NDC to hold 'mother' of all unity walk in Kumasi


Party Reorganisation NDC to hold 'mother' of all unity walk in Kumasi

The unity walk comes a week after the NPP went to the polls to elect new executives in the region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold the 'mother' of all unity walk in the strong hold of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kumasi.

The unity walk comes a week after the NPP went to the polls to elect new executives in the region.

READ MORE: Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi

Pulse.com.gh understands the NDC in the region has made preparations to ensure there is huge turnout for the unity walk.

Political watchers say the NDC needs the huge numbers to boaster claims that the NPP is failing.

John Mahama play

John Mahama

Ex-president Mahama and other NDC bigs are expected to participate in the much-talked about unity walk.

The Loyal Ladies, a volunteer group of the NPP, has issued a statement distancing itself from the walk, after a former Joseph Yamin, a former regional secretary of the party, said some members of the group will participate in the walk.

"They (NDC) are planning to share the T-shirts to among their members to wear,” Spokesperson for the Loyal Ladies, Adwoa Pomaah Siaw told Accra-based Radio XYZ.

Meanwhile NDC presidential hopeful,  Professor Joshua Alabi, has said he will not participate in the walk.

He described the exercise as fun indicating that twice he attended the events in Accra and Cape Coast respectively but it was just to have fun.

READ MORE: NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts for propaganda

"I was in the Accra and Cape Coast one. It was fun, I enjoyed it… good exercise. We were walking, there was a brass band and we enjoyed it," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Primaries: Northern region NPP delegates vote in keenly watched poll Primaries Northern region NPP delegates vote in keenly watched poll
NDC Primaries: Branch elections: Rawlings summons NDC bigwigs over vote rigging NDC Primaries Branch elections: Rawlings summons NDC bigwigs over vote rigging
Sankofa: Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi Sankofa Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi
Revelation: NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong Revelation NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong
Appraisal: Nana Ama Dokua is doing a great job - Mustapha Hamid Appraisal Nana Ama Dokua is doing a great job - Mustapha Hamid
Allegations: Majority Leader masterminded Paul Afoko's suspension - NPP man Allegations Majority Leader masterminded Paul Afoko's suspension - NPP man

Recommended Videos

Security Analyst: Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism Security Analyst Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism
Communications Director: Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize Communications Director Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize
Politics: IMF to release $236m to Ghana in May Politics IMF to release $236m to Ghana in May



Top Articles

1 Special Prosecutor Akufo-Addo nominates Naa Koshie Lamptey as Martin...bullet
2 Homosexuality Christian MPs fight legalisation of gay rights in Ghanabullet
3 Road Carnage Bugri Naabu involved in accident, flown to Accra for...bullet
4 Double Salary Saga NPP gov't shielding 'corrupt' NDC MPs - Kennedy...bullet
5 Elephant-size Government Presidential staffers undermines pledge...bullet
6 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
7 Defamation Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues...bullet
8 Allegations Majority Leader masterminded Paul Afoko's...bullet
9 Security Ghana is not safe under Akufo-Addo - Joshua Alabibullet
10 Opposition Party NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts...bullet

Related Articles

Sankofa Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi
Security Ghana is not safe under Akufo-Addo - Joshua Alabi
Opposition Party NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts for propaganda
Election 2020 NDC unity walk organised to have fun - Aspiring Presidential candidate
NDC Leader Spio-Garbrah not against NDC Unity Walks - Isaac Ahimah
Obinim Sticker Calling Nana Addo super incompetent unpresidential - Awuku
Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama should quit politics for stand-up comedy - NPP man
Obinim Sticker Comment Mahama was only joking with ‘Obinim sticker’ statement – Bawa Mogtari
Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama is Africa's 'most incompetent' election observer - Minister
Unity Mahama appeals to NDC: ‘don’t insult Rawlings'

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
5 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
6 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Reality? Nana Addo has fixed the economy - Gabby Otchere-Darko
Dan Botwe
Campaign Promise We're not sponsoring people to demand for new regions - Dan Botwe
Anita Desosoo
Bloated Government Nana Addo blew GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 - Anita Desosoo
Parliament of Ghana
Not Urgent Parliament withdraws RTI bill again over procedural concerns